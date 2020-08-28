Get Hitman and Shadowrun Collection -- $110 in free games -- right now from Epic

Makuch, Edward

If you're a gamer -- or just visit the Cheapskate pages occasionally -- you probably know that Epic Games gives away at least one free game each Thursday. This week, Epic has outdone itself. First up: 2016's Hitman, which is among the best games in the franchise. Epic is also giving away the Shadowrun Collection. Together, they're worth $110 and as always, once you download these games they're yours to keep forever. Just lay claim before Thursday, Sept. 3, when they go back on sale at regular price, and you have the opportunity to nab Into the Breach.

Epic Games As Agent 47, you get to travel around to exotic locations and assassinate your targets with a wide array of weapons and techniques -- everything from a katana or a sniper rifle to an exploding golf ball. This time around there are several ways to play, including a sandbox-like mode in which you get no guidance and need to work your way through your assignments using just your wits. Want to learn more? Read what our friends at GameSpot had to say about Hitman back in 2016.

Epic Games Shadowrun Collection includes three games: Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun Dragonfall - Director's Cut and Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition. The cyberpunk-meets-fantasy universe of Shadowrun serves as a backdrop for a single-player, turn-based tactical RPG. The premise of the first game: In the urban sprawl of the Seattle metroplex, you search for a mysterious killer and get involved in a conspiracy that leads from the slums to the city's most powerful megacorporations. The three games were developed by Harebrained Schemes, which was founded by Jordan Weisman, the original creator of the Shadowrun tabletop RPG, and consciously hark back to the cult classic SNES game.

