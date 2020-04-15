Get almost $500 worth of games -- 15 games in all -- for $20

Blind Squirrel Games

It's not an especially good time for a lot of reasons right now, but if you find yourself at home in self-isolation, it might be a good time to play games. And while we've tossed some really good deals at you recently (like four free games from Sony or the weekly free games from Epic), here's the week's deal-to-end-all-deals. Right now you can get from Humble Bundle.

This deal has three levels. For a dollar -- you know, just 100 pennies -- you can get four games: Sir Meier's Pirates!, Spec Ops: The Line, The Darkness II and Carnival Games VR.

If you are willing to invest at least $12.78, you get those games plus the entire BioShock series, Sid Meier's Civilization III, The Golf Club 2019 and NBA 2K Playgrounds 2.

And for the full $20, you get all that plus NBA 2K20, WWE 2K20, XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Edition, Borderlands: Game of the Year Enhanced and Borderlands: The Handsome Collection.

That's a pretty impressive collection, and I am willing to bet that while not every title in this bundle is a winner, there's at least one game you probably want in each tier. As always, a portion of the bundle goes to charity; in this case, the International Medical Corps via the PayPal Giving Fund.

This deal turns into a pumpkin on April 27.