Well, folks, the big holiday is nearly upon us. I'll have one last regular deal post for you tomorrow, but that's going to be it until the calendar hits 2019. You'll still get your daily dose of Cheapskate during the break, but it'll be stuff I've queued up in advance.

Of course, if I spot something awesome, I'll almost certainly post it on my Facebook and Twitter feeds. Even when I'm on vacation, I can't help sharing sweet deals. You do follow me, right? 😄

Speaking of awesome, check this out: Today only, and while supplies last, Macy's has the Fitbit Versa for just $89.99 shipped (plus tax). That's for the black version. It's also available in peach and in gray for the same price.

Pro tip: Cashback service Ebates is currently offering six percent back at Macy's, and I don't see any exclusions that would leave out the Versa. That would bring your net total (not including tax) down to $84.60!

These are guaranteed to sell out quickly, because the Versa normally runs $200. During Black Friday sales, it could frequently be found for $150. But $90? That's an all-time low, and by a lot.

Want to know more? Read CNET's Fitbit Versa review. TL;DR? "The Fitbit Versa is the best fusion of smartwatch and general fitness tracker under $200, if you can live with its limitations."

Now playing: Watch this: Wearing Fitbit Versa: Does it beat Apple Watch?

At $90, I'd say those limitations are even easier to live with.

Hope you're able to grab one of these, because this is without question one of the best smartwatch deals I've seen in 2018.

MasterClass

Bonus deal: Here's a buy-one-get-one (BOGO) deal that's good for your brain -- and for a gift.

For a limited time, when you buy a one-year MasterClass all-access subscription for $180, you get a second subscription for free. Nothing beats the gift of learning!

MasterClass offers more than 45 immersive online classes on subjects ranging from comedy to cooking to writing to filmmaking. Your instructors are, well, masters in their fields: Steve Martin, Gordon Ramsay, Spike Lee, Carlos Santana and so on.

The average class spans 24 lessons, each an average of 12 minutes long. So these aren't just abbreviated YouTube videos or TED Talks. These are actual classes taught by people at the top of their game. Sounds awesome to me.

