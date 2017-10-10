Get a Dyson DC34 handheld vacuum for $99

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!

Enlarge Image Dyson

Speaking of things that suck -- yeah, I telegraphed that one -- Dyson vacuums are like Sonos speakers: very pricey, totally worth it and rarely on sale.

But for a limited time, and while supplies last, Walmart has the Dyson DC34 bagless cordless hand-vac for $99 shipped (plus tax). Regular price: $169.

"I'll be vac"

Come with me if you want to clean. Sorry, just imagining a "Terminator" sequel in which a DC34 arrives from the future -- and it looks like it's from the future -- to clean up spills before they ever happened. Think about it: Miles Dyson was the Cyberdyne Systems engineer Sarah Connor tried to terminate in "Judgment Day." Dyson. That can't be coincidence.

Anyway. This is a discontinued model, but far from obsolete. I've owned one of its predecessors, the DC31, since 2010, and it still sucks up everything with the same ruthless efficiency as the day it came out of the box. (If you like, step into the Wayback Machine and read the review I wrote for Wired.)

Indeed, you may not consider a vacuum a particularly techie item, but Dyson's suckers actually employ a considerable amount of advanced engineering. (Read all about it on the DC34 product page.)

For example, if you've ever used, say, a Dustbuster, you know that it starts out strong, but then quickly starts to lose suction. Not so the DC34 -- it sucks for all its might until the juice runs out, which happens after six or 15 minutes depending on which mode you choose. I think that's ample for a hand-vac; if I need extended suction, I pull out the shop-vac. This is for small jobs, like Cheerios spilled in the kitchen or the creepy-crawly bug that makes your daughter scream.

It's also bagless, and ridiculously easy to empty: Hold it over the trashcan, push a lever and presto: the bottom swings open, dumping out the bin. Done.

My one and only complaint with my DC31 is that there's no wall-mount dock for charging it; there's just a wall-wart AC plug. But even if it sits idle for a couple months, it still has power; the battery doesn't seem to drain when the vac's not in use.

As for the DC34, it scored a 4.5-star average from some 570 Walmart buyers -- and the exact same rating from nearly the same number of Amazon buyers.

Bottom line: If your current hand-vac sucks, but not in a good way, this is $99 extremely well spent. I love my Dyson, and it'll take a T1000 to pry it from my cold, terminated fingers.

Auto-Vox

Bonus deal: A couple months ago I ran a deal on the Auto-Vox M6, a combination dashcam and backup camera. It was popular -- so popular, in fact, that Auto-Vox quickly sold out. (Unfortunately, the link then went to a different seller of the same product, but the code didn't work. That's why you should always double-check the "Sold by" vendor.)

It's back! And a few bucks cheaper! For a limited time, and while supplies last, Auto-Vox (via Amazon) has the Auto-Vox M6 backup camera and dashcam for $82.49 shipped. That's after applying promo code WXTEHSFD at checkout.

I know many of you are most interested in the dashcam features -- 1080p recording, optional motion-detection, etc. -- but it's the backup camera I consider most valuable. It'll help you avoid getting into fender-benders in parking lots, to say nothing of protecting children, small pets and other things you can't always see in your mirrors.

Note: If Auto-Vox is no longer listed as the seller, that means they're out of stock and the code won't work. Thankfully, there's always next time.