Get $90 worth of role-playing adventure games including Pillars of Eternity for free

Deal Savings Price



If you're a gamer -- or just visit the Cheapskate occasionally -- you probably know that gives away at least one free game each Thursday. As 2020 draws to a close, it's worth remembering all the A-list games we've managed to scoop up this year thanks to Epic: GTA V, Civilization VI, Hitman, Elite Dangerous and Watch Dogs 2, just to name a few. This week, Epic has two games on the free pile, for a total of $90 worth of RPG adventure gaming goodness.

Intrigued? You've got until the morning of Dec. 17 to claim these games for free. If you're new to Epic's weekly giveaway, here's how it works: If you don't already have one, sign up for your free Epic account. Then just get your free game, yours to keep forever. You don't even need to install it right away if you don't want to.

Epic Games A game that started as a Kickstarter campaign, Pillars of Eternity is a role-playing adventure game that's massive in scope and pays homage to the classics while managing to pave its own trail into the genre. You get to choose from among six races with a huge amount of character customization, and your actions have a deep and meaningful impact on the story and the ending you see.

Epic Games Another superb RPG, Tyranny is a game of mythic proportions with superb writing that keeps you engaged. This Gold Edition is the ultimate Tyranny experience -- it includes every Tyranny Expansion and all additional DLC.

Read more: Best gaming laptops for 2020

This article is updated regularly with the current week's free games.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.