Get $90 worth of games including Ark: Survival Evolved free right now

If you're a gamer -- or just visit the Cheapskate pages occasionally -- you probably know that Epic Games gives away one or more free games each week. This week, Epic has tossed two games onto the freebie pile, for a total value of $90. First up is the popular-but-flawed action game Ark: Survival Evolved. And if that's not enough, you can also snag Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection. Both games can be downloaded anytime between now and Thursday, June 18, and they're yours to keep forever.

Epic The premise of Ark: Survival Evolved is that you're stranded on the shores of a mysterious island with just the clothes on your back. You need to learn to survive by taming and killing the primeval creatures roaming the island, crafting tools, building a habitat, and interacting with other players. As you progress in the game, your weapons get more powerful, but you are vulnerable to other players along with the island's dinosaurs and giant insects.

Epic This is actually seven games in one package. The Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection is a collection of classic 2D fighting games that includes Samurai Shodown I through Samurai Shodown V, with some special editions thrown in for good measure. Each game can be played in single-player or online multiplayer mode, and Museum Mode includes a sort of director's cut of special features.

