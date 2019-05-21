George RR Martin rumored to be consultant on game with Dark Souls developer

James Martin/CNET

Game of Thrones is over, at least as a TV show. Author George R.R. Martin has two more novels to finish his book series, and while fans are eagerly waiting, he has other plans that include consulting on a game.

Martin posted a new entry on his blog Monday going over his feelings regarding the end of Game of Thrones. He mentioned his many other projects including other TV show, shorts films and a brief mention of working on a game.

"I've consulted on a video game out of Japan," Martin said.

There was no mention of what company he is working with, but rumors have been circulating for months that Martin will work with From Software, developer of Dark Souls and the recently released Sekiro.

The first mention of a collaboration between the author and developer came in March when the Spawn Wave YouTube channel released a video about the rumor. Then on Tuesday, Gematsu reported of the partnership that has been in the works for the past three years with Bandai Namco as the publisher. There are no specifics on whether the game will be a brand new game from the developer or a sequel to one of its previous games, but the rumor is that the game is an open-world game and not based on Game of Thrones.

If the rumor is true then the expected announcement of this game will take place during Microsoft's E3 press conference on June 9.

Bandai Namco didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.