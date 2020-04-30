GDC goes digital, won't hold in-person developers conference

James Martin/CNET

GDC is making it official: 2020's summer conference for game developers won't be an in-person event, but rather, an online, virtual conference.

"As so many game developers embrace remote working arrangements and online collaboration, we're inspired to adapt and deliver GDC in a digital format that will be available to everyone with an internet connection, and will work hard to deliver the high-quality content and networking opportunities GDC attendees have come to expect," the announcement reads.

The news comes after the event, originally scheduled for March in San Francisco, was postponed with just a few weeks notice due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. That announcement came after several high-profile exhibitors, including Blizzard, Microsoft, Amazon and Epic Games, announced that they would not be attending.

GDC typically sees publishers previewing the latest gaming tech. The event's organizers didn't offer details or specific dates for the virtual replacement, but said to expect it at the end of this summer.

"We believe in the power of gathering our community to share, inspire, and strengthen our industry and are committed to providing that opportunity in August," the event's organizers said in a statement. "We look forward to sharing more information about GDC Summer soon."