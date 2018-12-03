Gaming holiday deals are still available at Amazon

If you didn't take advantage of the biggest gaming console bundles of the year over the holiday weekend, you're largely out of luck in that category. But that doesn't mean all the discounts have ended. Amazon is currently putting on its 12 Days of Deals promotion, and there are still great discounts on games and gear that, if you don't act now, you'll miss out on.

CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Save $20 Marvel's Spider-Man for PS4 Amazon One of the hottest games of the year is still a great deal even after Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This deal will likely disappear soon, so if you know someone who wants to play this title, you better act now. See at Amazon Spider-Man review

Even less than Black Friday Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 for Xbox One: $33 Amazon Amazingly, this is the lowest price yet for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, because it was going for roughly $38 on Black Friday. See at Amazon Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 review

Save $300 Asus ROG Zephyrus S Ultra Slim Gaming PC Laptop: $1,700 Amazon Take your PC gaming on the go with Asus' super-slim gaming laptop. See at Amazon Asus Zephyrus review

Save $200 Asus FX504 Thin & Light TUF Gaming Laptop: $800 Though it doesn't have the horsepower of the laptop above, the Asus TUF Gaming FX504GD-ES51 is an entry-level gaming laptop with an extra durable keyboard, easy access to RAM and storage drives for upgrades, and generally good gaming performance for its configuration. See at Amazon ASUS FX504 review

Save $25 HyperX Cloud Pro Gaming Headset: $50 One of the best names in gaming headsets won't disappoint the gamer in your life who plays online. It also comes with its own carrying case so you can take it with you. See at Amazon HyperX review

Save $25 Acer Predator Cestus 500 RGB Gaming Mouse: $34 Amazon Games require precision controls, and the Acer Predator Cestus 500 is a great deal right now. It lets you customize the buttons the way you want them and dive into the game. See at Amazon Acer reviews