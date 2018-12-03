Gaming holiday deals are still available at Amazon

If you didn't take advantage of the biggest gaming console bundles of the year over the holiday weekend, you're largely out of luck in that category. But that doesn't mean all the discounts have ended. Amazon is currently putting on its 12 Days of Deals promotion, and there are still great discounts on games and gear that, if you don't act now, you'll miss out on.
Keep in mind:
- These deals may not last long and are subject to change every day of the promotion
- Some deals will only be available for a specific window of time and not the full length of the promotion
Save $20
Marvel's Spider-Man for PS4Amazon
One of the hottest games of the year is still a great deal even after Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This deal will likely disappear soon, so if you know someone who wants to play this title, you better act now.
Even less than Black Friday
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 for Xbox One: $33Amazon
Amazingly, this is the lowest price yet for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, because it was going for roughly $38 on Black Friday.
Save $300
Asus ROG Zephyrus S Ultra Slim Gaming PC Laptop: $1,700Amazon
Take your PC gaming on the go with Asus' super-slim gaming laptop.
Save $200
Asus FX504 Thin & Light TUF Gaming Laptop: $800
Though it doesn't have the horsepower of the laptop above, the Asus TUF Gaming FX504GD-ES51 is an entry-level gaming laptop with an extra durable keyboard, easy access to RAM and storage drives for upgrades, and generally good gaming performance for its configuration.
Save $25
HyperX Cloud Pro Gaming Headset: $50
One of the best names in gaming headsets won't disappoint the gamer in your life who plays online. It also comes with its own carrying case so you can take it with you.
Save $25
Acer Predator Cestus 500 RGB Gaming Mouse: $34Amazon
Games require precision controls, and the Acer Predator Cestus 500 is a great deal right now. It lets you customize the buttons the way you want them and dive into the game.
Save $16
Iello King of Tokyo: New Edition Board Game: $24Amazon
Play as mutant monsters, gigantic robots and other dangerous creatures in this board game that has you battling to become the King of Tokyo.
