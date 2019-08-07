Game of Thrones writers sign a huge multi-year deal with Netflix

Jeff Kravitz

The two minds behind HBO's mega-hit turned mega-disappointment Game of Thrones, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, have struck a multi-year deal with Netflix, according to a report by Deadline on Wednesday. The duo will create exclusive content for the streaming giant outside their deal with Disney to direct an upcoming Star Wars trilogy.

D&D, as they've come to be known, were in high demand, with media giants Netflix, Amazon and Disney all in talks to secure their services. Netflix ultimately won out with sources telling the Hollywood Reporter the deal is worth $200 million and will include film and TV projects. The pair had spent over 10 years at HBO, working on Game of Thrones.

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have signed an overall deal to develop new films and series for Netflix pic.twitter.com/57gLQOSTLE — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) August 7, 2019

In a joint statement, the pair said "we've had a beautiful run with HBO for more than a decade and we're grateful to everyone there for always making us feel at home." They say they are "honored" Netflix has brought them on board.

"We are thrilled to welcome master storytellers David Benioff and Dan Weiss to Netflix," said Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos, in a statement. "They are a creative force and have delighted audiences worldwide with their epic storytelling. We can't wait to see what their imaginations will bring to our members."

A brief glance at the response to this new signing, on Twitter, isn't particularly kind to D&D. Some users balked at the signing just days after Netflix cancelled The OA.

The anger stems from a divisive final season of Thrones. Many fans have torched the Game of Thrones creators after they failed to stick the landing in the show's final year. Even though the public response was relatively brutal, the show managed to rack up 32 Emmy nominations this year.