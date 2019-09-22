Game of Thrones takes out the Emmy for outstanding drama series

Frederic J. Brown / AFP/Getty Images

The Emmys began with Gwendoline Christie blowing everyone away on the red carpet, then ended with Game of Thrones losing out on almost every single award it was nominated for, besides two. But it won the big one: best outstanding drama series.

This comes after mixed fan reaction to the show finale. Fans were a little upset about season 8 as a whole, particularly the last three episodes as the show wrapped up.

Early at the Sunday's Emmys, Game of Thrones was celebrated. The cast (especially Christie) got a standing ovation in what was essentially an in memoriam for the show ending. But then came the awards themselves.

It was a great start for Game of Thrones. Peter Dinklage was first off the rank, winning best supporting actor in a drama series.

"David and Dan, we literally walked through fire and ice for you," Dinklage said to co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. "And I'd do it all again in a heartbeat."

Benioff and Weiss missed out on the best writing award, which Jesse Armstrong took for Succession. A whole suite of Game of Thrones nominees, including Gwendoline Christie, also lost out in the best supporting actress category to Julia Garner for Ozark. That was a bit of surprise, but a well-earned nod.

Kit Harrington lost out to Billy Porter in Pose for best lead actor.

Jason Bateman took outstanding directing for a drama series over three separate Game of Thrones directors, including Benioff and Weiss.

Emilia Clarke also lost out in best actress category to Jodie Comer in Killing Eve.

Game of Thrones rounded out the show by taking the final award of the night, best outstanding drama series.

It was a good end to what could have been a rough night for the Game of Thrones, but the show goes out an Emmy winner. Its watch is over and now we wait for the inevitable spin-offs.