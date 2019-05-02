Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner marries Joe Jonas in Las Vegas

Her Game of Thrones character, Sansa Stark, has had some terrible forced weddings. But on Wednesday night, actress Sophie Turner married singer Joe Jonas in what appears to be a much happier event.

The wedding was held at A Little White Wedding Chapel's Chapel L'Amour after the evening's Billboard Music Awards, CNET parent site CBS News reports.

The biggest plot twist this week wasn't who killed the night king on #GameofThrones...it was Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's surprise wedding in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/6LE7cOKRpF — E! News (@enews) May 2, 2019

Record producer and DJ Diplo shared images from the event live on his Instagram account and handled DJ duties at the reception, CBS reports. Turner wore a white satin pantsuit and white veil and carried a bouquet of white flowers highlighted by a blue flashing light.

In true Vegas style, the couple appears to have been wed by an Elvis Presley impersonator, and instead of wedding bands, they exchanged Ring Pops. Jonas brothers Nick and Kevin served as groomsmen.

Goofy Vegas details aside, this seems to be a real wedding. A representative for Turner confirmed the nuptials to People magazine.

Turner, 23, is a British actress who began playing Sansa on HBO's Game of Thrones when she was just 14. She also plays Jean Grey in the X-Men film series.

Jonas, 29, rose to fame with his family music group, the Jonas Brothers, and later formed DNCE, which had a huge 2015 hit with the song Cake by the Ocean.

The couple announced their engagement back in 2017 with matching Instagram posts displaying Turner's diamond engagement ring.

Game of Thrones airs Sunday on HBO. Just three episodes remain in the series.