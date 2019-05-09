Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams' Daisie app available for creatives worldwide

Daisie

A girl's creative community is open to all creators on iOS and desktop.

Daisie, an app-based community designed to help artists grow in their careers, is out of beta and launching worldwide. The app was created by Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams and film producer Dom Santry.

Williams teased the launch Wednesday morning on Twitter.

"We've made a number of decisions since founding Daisie two years ago that reflect our optimistic approach to what collaboration could look like in five years," Santry said in a release. "I'm excited to see the amazing things our community make."

By visiting Daisie's website, users can sign up and create a profile. The app lets creators network and connect with others in their fields, work collaboratively on projects, find inspiration and develop the best audience for their work.

"With Daisie, creators of all types and backgrounds can take up space in their chosen field and build a lasting career," From those just getting started to industry leaders in film, photography, writing, design, art, digital, makeup and beyond, Daisie brings creators together and supports them to do amazing work."

Daisie released as a private beta in August 2018. Just 24 hours after its launch, 35,000 creators had signed up for early access.