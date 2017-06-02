'Game of Thrones' star says Sansa could become 'evil'

HBO

Warning: Possible "Game of Thrones" spoilers ahead.

Who can blame "Game of Thrones" character Sansa Stark if she decides to turn to the dark side? Once she dreamed of her wedding to a gentlemanly Prince Charming. Instead, she was betrothed to lunatic Joffrey, saw her father beheaded, was wed to Tyrion against her will, then married off to torture-loving rapist Ramsay Bolton. It's enough to make any girl lose her mind.

Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa, says fans might expect her character to take a lesson from another Westeros woman -- Cersei Lannister.

"I can totally see her becoming a Cersei and kind of driven mad by it, by the threats against her family," Turner told Yahoo Lifestyle Singapore on Thursday. "At the end of the day, that's why she does the things that she does, because she's terrified of losing the people she loves. And so she'll stop at nothing to protect them."

Yeah, it hasn't all worked out so great for Cersei, who lost all her children in her bloodstained quest for the Iron Throne, but that might not stop Sansa, Turner says.

"If that means becoming like a ruthless killer, leader, sadistic woman or evil lady, then so be it," she said. "I don't think it matters to (Cersei), and I can see Sansa swinging that way too."

Turner's also wondering if Sansa will meet the fate of so many other doomed Starks before her.

"It's really amazing to watch her grow, but now I'm a little worried because she's kind of reached a pinnacle," she said. "Is it all downhill from here? Does she die now? So who knows – maybe she does."

Reading new scripts has become an exercise in bracing herself, Turner said. "Every page that you turn, you're like 'Is this the scene? Is this the death scene?'"

Viewers will find out when "Game of Thrones" returns to HBO July 16.

