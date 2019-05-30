Game of Thrones Slot Casino helps you forget about the final season

Zynga

The Game of Thrones TV show is over and it will be some time before George R.R. Martin will finish the last two books. Instead of rewatching the entire eight seasons and despairing over everything that was wrong with the final season, you can now distract yourself with a new slots game based on the show.

Game of Thrones Slots Casino is a mobile game for Android and iOS devices developed by Zynga. It takes the epic themes and majestic landscapes of the TV show then combines them with Las Vegas-style slot machines. The themed casino game will include visuals and sounds directly from the show

A new twist on the slots action lets you create a house to dominate the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros. Friends or family members can join to collect even more coins and rule from the Iron Throne. Romancing them is optional.

Game of Thrones Slots Casino is available in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. It will also soon make its way to Facebook and the Amazon Appstore.