photo: Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO

Blink and you'll miss it, but there's new Game of Thrones footage to be had. Warning: The web is dark and full of -- literally 3 seconds of -- spoilers.

HBO sprang a surprise video on Sunday night promoting its 2019 lineup. That included one tiny snippet of the forthcoming eighth season of Game of Thrones, as well as footage from the previous season.

In that 3-second snippet, you'll see Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) give sis' Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) a good ol' hug. The sweetness (aside from Sansa's steely glare) starts at 1:10 with the caption "Final Season". According to Entertainment Weekly, this isn't the same hug from their Castle Black reunion.

Here it is below for fans clamouring for any morsel of the new season.

Game of Thrones season 8 is yet to have an air date, though there's speculation it'll debut in the first half of 2019.