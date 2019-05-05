CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TV and Movies

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 trailer teases next big battle

There are only two episodes left, so don't miss a thing.

game-of-thrones-season-8-episode-4-gw-varys-dany-m-tyrion-outside

Bidding farewell to those who died in the Battle of Winterfell.

 Helen Sloan/HBO

How can there be only two episodes remaining in the Game of Thrones saga?

But there's no time to stop, lift a glass of Arbor Gold, and reflect. HBO aired a trailer for episode 5 Sunday night after the show, and things are only getting more tense.

The teaser didn't offer any spoilers, but Cersei looked smug, Tyrion looked nervous, and Euron was checking those skies for a certain flying blowtorch. And hey, Jon Snow, good thing you took the Pony Express instead of riding your dragon after all.

Game of Thrones' second-to-the-last episode airs May 12 on HBO.

Related stories

Endgame review -- Three-hour Marvel thrill ride tops Infinity War: The satisfying superhero epic doesn't leave a second to spare. No spoilers.

Endgame confirms Captain America as my favorite Avenger: Steve Rogers reminds us again that it’s not the star-spangled suit and Vibranium shield that make a hero.

Next Article: Tribeca Film Fest's VR mascot was a creepy living doll