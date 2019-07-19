Getty

Game of Thrones has always been one of the biggest panels at Comic-Con. No year has been bigger and more controversial than 2019. Showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss pulled out two days early and the cast faced questions about the show's tumultuous final season.

CNET's Caitlin Petrakovitz and Erin Carson have you covered for all the good bits that came out of the Hall H panel. Over to you guys!

“She did it on her own!” @Maisie_Williams says. No, Jon Snow was not saying “Go go go.” 🙌🏽



“If were going to give it to anyone, credit to Melisandre for getting Arya back on track.” #GameofThrones #GoTSDCC #SDCC2019 — cait petrakovitz 🦹🏽‍♀️➡️SDCC (@misscp) July 20, 2019

Could Gendry ever get another chance? “Arya has always been a lone wolf, always felt a bit of a misfit in her own family. And I don’t think being with a partner is what would make her feel the most fulfilled,” says @Maisie_Williams #GameOfThrones #SDCC2019 #GoTSDCC — cait petrakovitz 🦹🏽‍♀️➡️SDCC (@misscp) July 20, 2019

On the Evil Bran theory: “He’s not a fortune teller. He’s got the entire past at his fingertips but” he can’t see *everything* about the future, says @Isaac_H_Wright. “I like the theory that he is still the Night King.” #GoTSDCC #GameOfThrones #SDCC2019 — cait petrakovitz 🦹🏽‍♀️➡️SDCC (@misscp) July 20, 2019

Conleth Hill just “admitted” to starting *that* #GameOfThrones petition on accident bc of his comments in an interview 🤣 #SDCC2019 — cait petrakovitz 🦹🏽‍♀️➡️SDCC (@misscp) July 20, 2019

"I guess for all intents and purposes, Westeros is a surveillance state," says Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark) #SDCC — Erin Carson (@ErinCarson) July 20, 2019

Game of Thrones suffered a lot this year, after its final episode aired in May to fan backlash and a petition to redo the entire eighth season. Showrunners Benioff and Weiss pulled out of Comic-Con due to scheduling conflicts, but some viewed this as dodging angry questions from fans.

Still, the two faired well at the Emmys. Game of Thrones earned the most nominations of any series and Benioff and Weiss were nominated for an outstanding writing Emmy for the finale, The Iron Throne. Just ignore that the episode has the lowest IMDb rating of any television episode nominated for that category.

San Diego Comic-Con began Thursday and runs through Sunday.