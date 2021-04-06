Xupermask from Will.i.am and Honeywell Amazon union vote Why SpaceX's Starship exploded Who is Q? Impossible Foods Stimulus check delivery details

Game of Thrones is 10 years old, so here's a $2 million dragon egg

Celebrate GoT's 10th anniversary with character-specific episode marathons and new merch including Funko Pop! toys and a Faberge egg.

game-of-thrones-season-8-episode-6-jon-holds-daenerysEnlarge Image

Forget the ending and think back 10 years to when GoT began.

 HBO

What do you get the Game of Thrones fan who has everything? A $2 million Faberge dragon egg, of course. 

It's 10 years since Game of Thrones first aired, and HBO is launching various bits of content and merchandise to celebrate what it's calling the Iron Anniversary. Among the celebratory gimmicks are a new beer from Mikkeller and some Funko Pop! toys, as well as this sparkly ruby and diamond-encrusted egg from jewellery brand Faberge.

Game of Thrones was first broadcast on HBO April 17, 2011. It ran for 73 episodes up until May 2019, overtaking the fantasy novel series by George RR Martin that inspired the series. Fans were ambivalent about the TV version's ending, but there's no doubting the seismic cultural influence the show's had over the past decade.

faberge-game-thrones-dragon-egg-open-and-closed

Which came first, the dragon or the egg?

 Faberge / HBO

Starting April 10, HBO2 will show the entire series from icy start to fiery finish. If 70 hours of sex, violence and dragon-on-dragon action is a but much, HBO has assembled episode collections that follow particular characters or threads through the series:

  • Follow Daenarys on her journey from naive exiled royal to Mother of Dragons through her most fiery moments
  • See Arya go from Stark kid to stone killer
  • Relive the rise of the Army of the Dead
  • Battles! Just the battles!
  • Spoilers! All the biggest twists

Behind-the-scenes documentaries and interviews have also been added to streaming service HBO Max

If it's actually new Westeros-based action you want, spin-off show House of the Dragon is scheduled to begin filming this year. And the last book in the novel series is still to come, some day.

