HBO

(Warning: Possible spoilers for Game of Thrones ahead.)

All that rowing paid off. Hunky blacksmith Gendry (Joe Dempsie) looks to take a major role in the final season of HBO's Game of Thrones, the actor told Digital Spy this week.

Dempsie said he's been filming "a fair bit" during the final season, and that "I've done well out of it this year, for sure."

But don't think he's leaking any big plot twists about whether or not he survives until the final battle.

"As with all these things, we never shoot in chronological order," he teased. "So you might have people coming in at the beginning and at the end, but it doesn't necessarily mean they make it all the way through!"

Of course, Gendry is more than a blacksmith, he's the secret son of late King Robert Baratheon. And based on his parentage, fans have been expecting big things from him for a while, even though he rowed off in season three and was AWOL until season seven, to the delight of many internet jokesters.

The fantasy blockbuster series is expected to return in April 2019, and that final season may be a bloodbath.