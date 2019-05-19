Game of Thrones finale reunites Jon Snow and Ghost for one pawfect scene

Helen Sloan/HBO

Ghost, the albino direwolf that Jon Snow adopted in the Game of Thrones pilot, was all but ignored by his human buddy last week. But then came the May 19 series finale, and let's just say it went to the dogs in the best way paw-sible.

Whatever viewers thought of the final episode, it was at least satisfying for pet lovers, who got to see Jon return to the Night's Watch and reunite not only with his red-headed bro Tormund, but with Ghost as well.

And this time, he didn't just look the wolf's way, but got down on Ghost's level and really snuggled the good, good boy who lost an ear fighting for his buddy. And the love for Ghost was deserved, no bones about it.

Social media barked about it, too.

"Tried not to cry the whole episode then Ghost finally got his good boy pats and I lost it!" tweeted one fan.

Tried not to cry the whole episode then Ghost finally got his good boy pats and I lost it!😭♥️ #GOTFinale

pic.twitter.com/tCCgVPnAKi — dess (@dessailove_) May 20, 2019

Ghost of House Stark, first of his name, King of the Andals and the First Men, Lord of the Seven Kingdoms, Protector of the Realm and the Goodest Good Boy pic.twitter.com/RNgniF38rl — ᶻᵃᵏᶦʳ (@ZakirIbtasam) May 20, 2019

#ghost is such a good boy, and last of his brothers. Give him all the scratches — Antonio Ruvalcaba (@iadoresloth) May 20, 2019

Many Twitter users focused on what Ghost was thinking when his oft-gone owner finally, finally gave him some love.

Ghost trying to figure out if Jon was going to finally pet him. pic.twitter.com/kTpN5hwTZJ — real life idiot (@HandsRatedE) May 20, 2019

Many remembered an earlier episode where Jon told Ghost, "I missed you, boy."

Although some people envisioned a less-friendly reunion of the two. "It would have been awesome if Ghost bit his head off and it went to black," wrote one Twitter user.

It would have been awesome if Ghost bit his head off and it went to black. #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/9rJ3WZHhRY — Valueman (@valuebax) May 20, 2019

And some wondered if the writers hastily concocted the scene as service to complaining fans. Wrote one Twitter user: "They heard y'all complaining about Jon Snow not petting Ghost and said, 'here, damn!'"

The editors of #GameOfThrones throwing in Jon petting Ghost last minute so we would all shut up. pic.twitter.com/GmwrljeGAJ — squidnie (@sydniefatt) May 20, 2019

I’m mad Ghost didn’t even make him work for it though 😂 the disrespect when they parted ways was inexcusable — ♈ Sarahhhh♈ (@_sarah321) May 20, 2019

They heard y’all complaining about Jon Snow not petting Ghost and said “here damn!” 😂 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/a1WekaoJ5R — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 20, 2019

But however the Ghost affection made it into the script, P.S., we'll take it.