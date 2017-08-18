Watch Jon Snow imitate a dragon in 'Game of Thrones' video

Warning: Some "Game of Thrones" spoilers ahead.

The most recent episode of "Game of Thrones" etched an "aw" moment into our minds when Jon Snow (Kit Harington) pet the nose of Drogon, one of Daenerys Targaryen's three massive dragons. Emilia Clarke, who plays the Mother of Dragons on the HBO hit show, posted a video to Instagram on Thursday that just seals the deal on the inter-species love. It shows Harington on location in full costume flapping his arms in imitation of the legendary flying lizard.

Clarke writes, "I mean, JEEEZE, one pet of a dragon and he thinks he's one of them." Harington's deadpan expression combined with the flowing cloak makes this little vignette into a mini comedy masterpiece. Clarke has clearly been saving this video for just the right moment.

With all the hints as to Jon Snow's real parentage and likely blood relation to Daenerys, it's no wonder the massive dragon practically let him cuddle its scaly nostrils. If Daenerys is the Mother of Dragons, does that make Snow the Nephew of Dragons? We sure hope so.