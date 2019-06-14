Game of Thrones deepfake makes Jon Snow apologize for season 8

HBO

The final season of Game of Thrones left a few fans upset at how it turned out, and 1.6 million of them signed a petition demanding a rewrite. They can now embrace a deepfake video that might make them feel a little better.

YouTube channel Eating Things With Famous People, which features edited-in cameos of a bearded guy snacking on foods in movies and TV shows, posted a video of Jon Snow apologizing for season 8. Warning: a little swearing ahead.

Actor Kit Harington's manipulated mouth movements are an uncanny valley unto themselves, but overall it's a solid deepfake.

Increasingly prevalent deepfake videos use altered footage and audio to make is seem like someone is saying or doing something they didn't. Deepfakes can be used for entertainment purposes, like with this Game of Thrones entry, but leaders are concerned they may also be used to spread misinformation and manipulate the political process.

"I'm sorry we wasted your time," Snow declares. "I'm sorry we didn't learn anything from the ending of Lost." The video wraps up with the cast giving the script a fiery sendoff. It might not make up for all the fan ire, but it's a start.