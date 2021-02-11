Game in style with the JBL Quantum 400 gaming headset for $80 (save $20)

JBL

Whether you're an experienced gamer or you just snagged Star Wars Battlefront II free from Epic a couple weeks ago, one thing is certain: You need a good headset. How better to immerse yourself in the game's audio while at the same time giving instructions to your squadron?

Here's a solid deal on a seriously popular option: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Daily Steals has the with promo code CNETJBL. That's $10 off the regular price there and $20 less than you'd pay at Amazon (and pretty much everywhere else).

Like all good gaming accessories, this one lights up: The LED-enhanced JBL logo on the earcups can be customized with the color or colors of your choosing using JBL software.

Of course, it's not like you can see that; that's really more for the entertainment of others. For you, the headphones offer memory-foam earcups, surround-sound capabilities and a flip-up boom mic. There's also a dial that lets you adjust game and chat audio levels, a potentially huge advantage. (You need to be able to hear your team even when buildings are falling over. Especially when buildings are falling over.)

These plug into either a USB port or 3.5mm headphone jack, meaning they're compatible with PCs, consoles and tablets. I haven't tested the headphones myself, but they earned a 4.4-star average rating from nearly 600 Amazon buyers.

There are cheaper gaming headsets out there, but if you want something from a known brand and a 20% discount to boot, take a look.

NBA 2K21 for Xbox One: $18 with promo code

NBA 2K

Want to shoot some virtual hoops -- right now, without having to take a trip to GameStop or wait for delivery? Newegg has a great deal available today only and while supplies last: with promo code EMCESHH65.

Because this is a digital code, that means you can immediately redeem it on your Xbox. Then just download the game and hit the virtual floor.

I will say that reviews for this game (which was released about six months ago) are mixed. I suspect that if you love basketball and/or the NBA 2K series, you won't care -- you'll want to at least give it a try. And because you were smart enough to wait, now you can do that for $18 instead of $60. Swish!

