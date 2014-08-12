Video game news takes the spotlight in this CNET Update. Microsoft levels up the Xbox One with software updates and new bundles, and Sony reveals details on the Share Play features coming to the PlayStation 4 .

But these days, traditional consoles are facing more competition for the living room. Alienware is showing off a PC that acts like a console , and the next Skylanders game will have a version designed for tablets.

Game console war heats up with Xbox, PlayStation updates

