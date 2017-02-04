Gal Gadot, Jason Statham, Wix kick butt in Super Bowl ad race

Up Next Snapchat's not just for sexting anymore

Sunday sees America's big game.

It's the one where we see which advertiser gets one -- or even two -- days of publicity, which its ad agency can laud as reflecting its own genius.

As the masses have become web-centric, many advertisers have launched their Super Bowl ads early to capture imaginations and online views.

Which, though, is winning so far? An analysis conducted by audience-counting company Visible Measures and published in AdAge suggests that it isn't yet a huge brand that's the Super Bowl leader. It's Wix.com.

If this name incites a "who?" for you, Wix.com is one of those sites that helps you build a site that's more than just one of those sites.

Its ad, though, doesn't dwell too long on the excitement of this. Instead, we have action stars and all-around beautiful people Gal Gadot and Jason Statham having dinner.

No, not together. That would be far too much action and beauty at one table. They are, though, both forces for beautiful good, so when some bad-looking men enter the restaurant, our heroes know what to do.

They assault them without mercy.

Wait, so what does this have to do with Wix.com? Well, the chef and owner is toiling away in the kitchen building a new site for his restaurant. This is what most chef-and-owners do on a nightly basis. They also wear headphones so that they can ignore their staff, while still being able to shout at them, should they need to.

For reasons that are -- I think -- comical, Statham and Gadot decide to destroy the restaurant.

I now give you Wix.com's own explanation on YouTube: "When Felix, a business owner in a disruptive world, has to deal with Gal and Jason destroying his bistro, he keeps his cool. Why? Because with Wix, he knows he'll always stay stunning."

I'd very much like to meet the person who wrote that. I feel sure they used to be a presidential press secretary.

Visible Measures says that, as of Friday, this Wix tour de force has enjoyed more than 22 million online impressions. This compares to second-place TurboTax's Humpty Dumpty ad, which had more than 7 million fewer.

On the other hand, TurboTax's ad is, to my life-addled eyes, at least 7 million times more entertaining (video below).

It may be that Wix.com's supremacy won't last. It launched its ad on January 17, while many other brands have begun emitting just this week.

T-Mobile's ad, featuring the great Justin Bieber, launched Thursday but already has more YouTube views than Wix (the Visible Measures tally that favors Wix includes views generated by paid adverts).

One can only hope that the game will be memorable. That creates a much greater challenge for the ads, as humans rush to the restroom -- or for a quick smoke outside -- before coming back to focus on the alluring, cinematic face of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

