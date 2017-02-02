Justin Bieber is oddly delightful in T-Mobile's Super Bowl ad

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

You'd think T-Mobile would've at least been tempted to slam Verizon. Or at least AT&T.

This has been rather the thing for the slightly lesser cell phone carriers.

Sprint, for example, is insisting that bad parents will fake their own deaths in order to get out of a Verizon contract. And this they're putting in front of the Super Bowl audience.

Oddly, however, T-Mobile has suddenly turned positive. At least for a day.

Its Super Bowl ad sees the greatest living Canadian Justin presenting a little history of the touchdown celebration.

I am, of course, referring to Justin Bieber, rather than prime minster Justin Trudeau. Bieber, I feel, would not write a rhythmic ode to Fidel Castro.

Bieber, a self-styled celebration expert, is here in a tuxedo, while the New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski is a caveman. Some feel this entirely encapsulates at least half of NFL players.

But not former San Francisco 49ers receiver contestant Terrell Owens, who also makes an appearance with his well-worn act.

Bieber is quite winning in this performance. It's heartening to know that he has a future in the dramatic arts.

Naturally, this being a Super Bowl ad, there has to be a small child to win your heart. And this little girl upstages Bieber and the NFL types with sheer exuberance and the wit of, well, at least a tweenager.

You might wonder what all this has to do with T-Mobile. The idea is that touchdown dances have become unlimited. (Well, except that the NFL is known as the No Fun League.) And T-Mobile is all about the unlimited data plans.

Oh, it's a stretch, but T-Mobile wants you to stretch with it.

It's desperate for you to post your best and most unlimited touchdown dance moves to its #UnlimitedMoves hashtag. And the prize is something of which you can never, ever have dreamed.

A retweet by Justin Bieber. Or, one imagines, one of his constantly dancing staff.

