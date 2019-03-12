Roll on for less with the Onewheel Pint

Mark Licea

One of my favorite new modes of personal transportation is the Onewheel+ XR, a self-balancing one-wheeled motorized scooter that I used to terrorize the streets of New York last year. But the XR model is $1,800, a hefty price for avoiding the subway.

Onewheel creator Future Motion has just introduced a new, cheaper version. This smaller and lighter model is called the Onewheel Pint, and it comes with a smaller price tag as well, $950. The board comes in three different colors: sage, slate and sand, with sage as a limited-edition launch window color.

At a Manhattan launch event, Future Motion CEO Kyle Doerkson said he wanted a Onewheel that was more intuitive and easy for new riders. It implements a new feature called "Simplestop" that allows novice riders to tilt the board back and come to a complete stop so they can step off. Previously riders had to perform a tricky heel-raise move or just jump off the board.

The Pint is available to preorder now and starts shipping in May. I'll be taking a test drive later this week, so stay tuned for my feet-on impressions.