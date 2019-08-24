Frozen 2 defrosts Elsa's parents in new footage at Disney D23 Expo

Enlarge Image Disney

Get ready to let it go again. Disney has revealed new details about Frozen 2 -- namely, that Evan Rachel Wood will play Princess Elsa's mother in flashbacks.

Frozen 2 was one of the many movies previewed at the Disney D23 event in Anaheim, California, this weekend, alongside Pixar's Soul and Onward and assorted Disney Plus shows like The Mandalorian.

One look at #Frozen2 is @evanrachelwood singing to the baby Anna and Elsa.

The second is Lt. Matthias talking to Anna in the forest and doing the right thing. #D23Expo — cait petrakovitz ➡️ D23 🙌🏽💃🏽 (@misscp) August 24, 2019

A first trailer, in June, gave fans a first look at the animated musical sequel. Those at the D23 event saw Elsa's parents and heard a new song in footage that'll hopefully be released soon.

Elsa is being called by a strange voice in the middle of game night.

Anna comforts her with a song: “Where the North Wind meets the Sea, there’s a river full of memories. ... For in this river, all is found.”#Frozen2 #D23Expo — cait petrakovitz ➡️ D23 🙌🏽💃🏽 (@misscp) August 24, 2019

Sterling K. Brown also joins the cast of the icebound sequel. Wood and Brown sign on to the Frozen family alongside returning stars Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad. The movie opens Nov. 22 in the US and UK, and Dec. 26 in Australia.

The Disney D23 Expo runs through Sunday, Aug. 25. Be sure to check out coverage from sister sites GameSpot, TV Guide and ComicBook.com.