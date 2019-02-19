Frigidaire wants you to throw out your air fryer

Electrolux/Frigidaire

Frigidaire's latest collection of ranges debuted at the KBIS 2019 trade show Tuesday, adding a new air fry feature to the oven lineup.

The new 30-inch range will be available in gas (FGGH3047VF), electric (FGEH3047VF) and induction (FGIH3047VF) models in smudge-proof stainless steel and black stainless finishes. The freestanding range includes such features as wall-to-wall glass and front controls for sliding it into existing cabinetry layouts to get a built-in look.

The range also boasts a light, 20-minute steam cleaning mode for everyday maintenance and a quick preheat featured aimed at cutting down the wait between turning on your oven and cooking your food.

The gas cooktop features an 18,000-BTU power burner, 5,000-BTU simmer burner and 10,000-BTU oval burner. A griddle pan is also included. Frigidaire also says it's made the new burners easier to remove for cleaning.

What's most interesting about the oven is Frigidaire's new air fry button, something we haven't seen in a full-size oven until now. But how does air frying in an oven differ from convection baking?

The folks at Frigidaire explained that the air fryer mode heats up the air inside the oven to a higher temperature than what you'd use with convection. It then gradually cools down as the fan circulates air around the cavity rapidly.

Pricing for Frigidaire's new range starts at $2,049 for electric stainless steel and tops out at $2,349 for induction black stainless. Gas and electric stainless steel models will be available in July 2019 with black stainless models following in September.