Forza Horizon 4 gets James Bond cars like Aston Martin DB5

Screenshot/CNET

Forza Horizon 4 is getting a Best of Bond DLC pack that adds cars from 007's 50-year history to the game.

The 10-car pack will be available from day one, Microsoft said Wednesday, and add to the more than 450 cars already in the game.

It'll include various Aston Martins and other cars used by James Bond over the years -- appropriate, given the game's UK setting. We've taken the liberty of noting which movie each car is from:

1964 James Bond Edition Aston Martin DB5 (from Goldfinger)



1969 James Bond Edition Aston Martin DBS (from On Her Majesty's Secret Service)



1974 James Bond Edition AMC Hornet X Hatchback (from The Man With The Golden Gun)



1977 James Bond Edition Lotus Esprit S1 (from The Spy Who Loved Me)



1981 James Bond Edition Citroën 2CV6 (from For Your Eyes Only)



1986 James Bond Edition Aston Martin V8 (from The Living Daylights)



1999 James Bond Edition BMW Z8 (from The World is Not Enough)



2008 James Bond Edition Aston Martin DBS (from Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace)



2010 James Bond Edition Jaguar C-X75 (from Spectre)



2015 James Bond Edition Aston Martin DB10 (from Spectre)



Xbox

Some will have movie gadgets that you can see in Forzavista mode, which lets you walk around vehicles and marvel at the detail. The Aston Martin DB5 will have a revolving number plate and extendable bumper rams, while the Lotus Esprit S1 has a special body kit option inspired by the movie's "Wet Nellie" submarine mode (remember that?!)

The pack also includes three James Bond outfits (presumably at least is a tuxedo) and six "Quick Chat" phrases -- which will hopefully be Bond quips.

"The James Bond series of films are iconic for numerous reasons: fantastic locations, thrilling action and an ever-evolving line-up of fascinating gadgets," a Forza spokesman said. "Forza fans appreciate 007 for yet another reason: his awesome line-up of amazing automobiles."

Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the pack's pricing.

Now playing: Watch this: Hands-on with Lego James Bond Aston Martin DB5

The game's demo came out Wednesday for both PC and Xbox, and the full game is out on Oct. 2. However, people who buy the Ultimate Edition can start playing on Sept. 28.

Forza Horizon 4 is released in store, online and on Game Pass on Oct. 2, while those who go for the $100 Ultimate Edition can start playing on Sept. 28.

Culture: Your hub for everything from film and television to music, comics, toys and sports.

Movie Magic: The secrets behind the scenes of your favorite films and filmmakers.