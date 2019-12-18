CNET también está disponible en español.

Fortnite Winterfest is here with new challenges, presents and a Millennium Falcon glider

It's the most wonderful time of the year on the island.

Fortnite Winterfest

Visit the Winterfest Cabin and get some gifts. 

Fortnite is celebrating the holiday season with its Winterfest event. In store for players are free cosmetics, unvaulted weapons and a new set of challenges to complete. 

Winterfest 2019 started on Wednesday in Fortnite. For the next 14 days, a new present will be available to unwrap each day and will include skins, gliders, pickaxes, wraps, emotes and more. There will also be a challenge to complete each day with even more loot as a reward. 

Here's a full list of the challenges: 

  • Search Holiday Stockings in the Winterfest Cabin
  • Stoke a Campfire
  • 5 Eliminations with an Unvaulted Weapon 
  • Hide inside a Sneaky Snowman in 2 different matches
  • Warm yourself by the fireplace in the Winterfest Cabin
  • Dance at Holiday trees in 5 different Named Locations
  • Search a chest within 60 seconds after landing from the Battle Bus 
  • Use 2 Presents!
  • Open Frozen Loot 
  • Deal damage to an opponent with a Lump of Coal
  • Destroy a Sneaky Snowman with a Lightsaber or Pickax
  • Search 2 Ice Boxes
  • Light a Frozen Firework found on beaches in Sweaty Sands, Craggy Cliffs or Dirty Docks 
  • Search Ammo Boxes at The Workshop, Shiver Inn or Ice Thrones

Multiple challenges require visiting the Winterfest Cabin. In the lobby menu, click on the snowflake next to the "Play" option to head to the cabin. Once there, players will see the wrapped presents and can unwrap one for each day. 

Fortnite Winter Cabin

So many presents!

 Epic Games

The two gifts Fortnite fans will likely really want to get their hands on are the Millennium Falcon glider and the Peppermint Pick harvesting tool, so keep an eye out for presents with a familiar shape. All gifts will be available until Jan. 7. 

Epic will also unvault weapons and bring back limited time modes each day from Dec. 18 to Jan. 2. One of the challenges will require using one of the returning guns to complete one of the challenges. 