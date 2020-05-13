CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Uber redesign for coronavirus safety YouTube Music transfer IRS direct deposit deadline 2021 Toyota Supra 3.0 Amazon Fire HD 8 Nintendo Switch Lite

Fortnite will run optimized for PS5, Xbox Series X at launch

Join the battle on next-gen hardware.

Fortnite Deadpool floaty

Deadpool is in need of his pool floaty.

 Epic Games

Epic Games confirmed today that when you've finished setting up your new PS5 or Xbox Series X this holiday season, Fortnite will be ready to take advantage of their next-gen features. 

In a FAQ posted Wednesday, the Fortnite team provided some limited information about the game, including that it's not a new version, just an optimized one built on the existing Unreal 4 engine rather than the upcoming Unreal Engine 5 that Epic revealed today. The FAQ also assures gamers that progression and items will carry across platforms and console generations and that it will support crossplay across them.

The company says it will share specifics as the launch date approaches.

Now playing: Watch this: PlayStation 5 vs. Xbox Series X: Testing specs inside...
7:15

34 of the best games on Nintendo Switch

See all photos