Fortnite will run optimized for PS5, Xbox Series X at launch

Epic Games

Epic Games confirmed today that when you've finished setting up your new PS5 or Xbox Series X this holiday season, Fortnite will be ready to take advantage of their next-gen features.

In a FAQ posted Wednesday, the Fortnite team provided some limited information about the game, including that it's not a new version, just an optimized one built on the existing Unreal 4 engine rather than the upcoming Unreal Engine 5 that Epic revealed today. The FAQ also assures gamers that progression and items will carry across platforms and console generations and that it will support crossplay across them.

The company says it will share specifics as the launch date approaches.