Fortnite season 9, week 5 challenges and where to find Wind Turbines, Race Tracks

Fortnite season 9 week 5 challenges showed up shortly after the release of update v9.20 Thursday. This week's challenges will have players racing around on and above the island.

Free challenges

Deal damage to opponents with Grenades, Dynamite, or Stink Bombs (0/200)

Search chests at Salty Springs or Frosty Flights (0/7)

Eliminate an opponent in different matches (0/7)

Battle Pass challenges

Stage 1 of 3: Complete a lap of a desert race track (0/1)

Stage 2 of 3: Complete a lap of a snowy race track(0/1)

Stage 3 of 3: Complete a lap of a grasslands race track(0/1)

Place trap items in different matches (0/5)

Visit different Wind Turbines in a single match (0/5)



Eliminations at Sky Platforms (0/3)



Deal 200 damage with Grenades, Dynamite, or Stink Bombs -- 5 Battle Stars

Damage challenges are fairly straightforward. Find the throwables and chuck them at your opponent to start racking up those numbers. To quickly complete this challenge, try to land a grenade or dynamite near a group of players.

Search 5 chests at Salty Springs or Frosty Flights -- 5 Battle Stars

The best bet to finish this challenge in one go is to start at Frosty Flights at the southwest part of the map and grab chests there. Then run to the Salty Springs and pick up the rest there.

Eliminate 7 opponents in different matches -- -- 10 Battle Stars

Like the previous two, this task is straightforward. Players should already be eliminating others throughout a match so getting seven over multiple matches won't be tough.

How to complete a lap of a snowy, desert and grasslands race track -- 5 Battle Stars

There are three race tracks on the island, and as the challenge says, they're located in the snow, desert and grasslands.

For the snowy race track, head northwest from Happy Hamlet. You'll see the race track and four Ballers waiting. Jump in one and wait for the countdown for the lap to start. Follow the track and go through the different holographic arches until the lap is complete.

The grasslands race track is just east of Junk Junction. There will be four Driftboards for you to ride.

Fortnite season 9 week 5 grasslands race track

On the east side of the island is the desert race track in Paradise Palm. It's the easiest of the tracks to see on the map. Head there and jump in a Quadcrusher to complete the lap.

Place trap items in different matches -- 5 Battle Stars

Trap items can be a little hard to find, but luckily, all that is required for this challenge is to place them and not get eliminations. As soon as you obtain one, place it at the nearest building or simply create your own structure to use for the trap.

Where to visit 5 different Wind Turbines in a single match -- 10 Battle Stars

Wind turbines are located in different parts of the island, but to easily finish this task, head to Pleasant Park. There are six turbines in the mountains surrounding this area. Just run from one to another until you've been to five of them.

Eliminate 3 opponents at Sky Platforms -- 10 Battle Stars

Sky Platforms are new in Fortnite season 9. There are seven across the island, or rather above it, and each will have some loot. This challenge will require players to land at a Sky Platform and open a chest in hopes of getting a weapon. With a weapon in hand, it won't be hard to get eliminations as other players landing will only have their pickaxe. The trick for this challenge is to eliminate opponents before they try to jump off.

Fortbytes

New in Fortnite season 9 are Fortbytes, which are only available to Battle Pass owners. The collectibles are scattered across the island, but also unlockable by reaching certain tiers and gaining a designated amount of XP. Each Fortbyte will reveal a piece of an image teasing Fortnite season 10, and a new one appears every day.

Fortnite Season 9 Fortbyte Challenges

1: Awarded for gaining 175,000 XP

6: Accessible with Yay! Emote at an ice cream shop in the desert

7: Accessible by using the cuddle up emoticon inside a rocky umbrella

8: Found within Junk Junction

10: Awarded for gaining 60,000 XP

13: Found at a location hidden within loading screen number 2

16: Found in the desert house with too many chairs

17: Found inside a Wooden Fish Building

22: Accessible by using the Rox Spray in an underpass

24: Found within Fatal Field

25: Awarded at Battle Pass tier 40

26: Accessible with Bunker Jonesy outfit near a snowy bunker

31: Found at a meteor crater overlook

32: Accessible by wearing Kyo Pet Back Bling at the northernmost point

35: Awarded for gaining 225,000 XP

36: Accessible by Sentinel on a frozen island

39: Awarded for completing six challenges from Week 2

41: Accessible by using Tomatohead Emoticon inside the Durrr Burger restaurant

44: Awarded at Battle Pass tier 20

46: Awarded at Battle Pass tier 100

47: Found between a Reboot Van, pirate camp and a crashed battlebus

50: Accessible at night time inside mountain top castle ruins

55: Found within Haunted Hills

57: Awarded by finishing top 10 in squads, duos, or solo 25 times

61: Accessible by using Sunbird Spray on a frozen waterfall

64: Accessible by Rox on top of Stunt Mountain

66: Awarded by finishing top 10 in squads, duos or solo 75 times

68: Found within a snowy town bookshop

69: Found inside a stone pig building

71: Awarded for completing six challenges from Week 1

72: Found within Salty Spring

74: Found in a filing cabinet inside an assassin's basement on the desert coast

76: Found behind a historical diorama in an insurance building can be seen below

77: Found within a trackside taco shop

79: Found within an arcade

80: Accessible by using the Bunker Basher Pickaxe to smash the rock at the highest point of the volcano rim

81: Accessible in daytime near a mountain top cactus wedge

82: Accessible by solving the pressure plate puzzle NW of the Block

84: Awarded at Battle Pass tier 60

85: Awarded for gaining 30,000 XP

87: Awarded by finishing top 10 in squads, duos or solo 50 times

88: Found somewhere within map location J3.

90: Awarded by finishing top 10 in squads, duos or solo 100 times

91: Found at a location hidden within loading screen #4, the latest Fortbyte to unlock

92: Accessible by using Rock Love Spray near a lavafall

96: Awarded at Battle Pass tier 80

99: Awarded for gaining 125,000 XP

Utopia Challenges

Like in previous seasons, Fortnite season 9 has a season-long set of tasks called Utopia Challenges, for Battle Pass owners. Tackling these special challenges requires the completion of all the weekly challenges throughout the season. The reward for all the work is the Utopia skin.

When players finish the weekly challenges, they'll receive a new loading screen that hints at a secret Battle Star. Completing the Fortnite season 9 week 1 challenges unlocks the loading screen below. The clue to where to find the secret Battle Star is on the side of the minigun that gives the coordinates I5, I6, J5 and J6. This is a spot just south of Lonely Lounge, right before the green plains turn into the desert. The hidden Battle Star will appear only if a player who completed all challenges is within close proximity.

For Fortnite season 9 week 2, the unlocked loading screen doesn't have a hint hidden in the image, but instead, it's in the description of the screen. It says, "Last seen battling at Dino Park outhouse, these two can't be stopped." This'll lead to the location of Fortbyte #13 and not a Battle Star for the week.

Once a player's done with week 3's challenges, a new loading screen will show a new Doggo skin. The hint for the Battle Star is in the drawing on the small wall that the dogs are sitting on. It leads to a stack of cars in Junk Junction and the secret Battle Star will appear when players come near it.

Like in week 2's Utopia loading screen, week 4's image provides players a clue of where to get a Fortbyte rather than Battle Star. Players on the search for Forbyte #91 will need to visit Paradise Palms. Off the main street in the area is a storefront where the "D" and "I" are on the map. Look for a bench near the road and Fortbyte #91 should appear.

Name: "Scimitar"

Description: "Razor sharp and battle ready."

Rarity: Rare



Name: "Sandstorm"

Description: "Timeless Warrior"

Rarity: Rare



Male/Female Skins in this -> pic.twitter.com/FObkzhuiQr — Lucas7yoshi // Fortnite Leaks & News (@lucas7yoshi) May 22, 2019

Week 5's Utopia loading screen features a new skin. To the right, in white, are the map designations of B2, B3, C2 and C3.

Week 5 Loading screen



Raging Storm

Not even the slipstream is safe from the raging storm... pic.twitter.com/xYsWmEG1Bb — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel (@FireMonkeyFN) June 6, 2019

That will take players to the mountain northwest of Pleasant Park. If all challenges for the week have been completed, a hidden Battle star will appear.

Fortnite is available on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, and Android and iOS devices.

