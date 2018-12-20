Fortnite season 7, week 3 challenges and how to complete them

Epic Games

Earlier this week in Fortnite: Battle Royale, Epic unveiled the 14 days of Fortnite, adding new daily challenges for the next couple weeks. But you still have the weekly challenges to complete if you want to speed through more tiers of your Battle Pass.

This week's challenges seem to take advantage of some of the new season 7 map locations, but we also see the return of an old favorite: a "search between" challenge.

Without further ado, here are this week's challenges:

Jason Parker/CNET

Free Challenges

Ride a zipline in different matches (0/5)

Stage 1: Land at Lonely Lodge (0/5)

Legendary weapon eliminations (0/2) - Hard

Battle Pass Challenges

Search chests at Polar Peak or Tomato Temple (0/7)

Ring a doorbell in different named locations in a single match (0/2)

Search among three ski lodges (0/1) - Hard

Stage 1: Deal damage to opponents (0/200)

How to ride a zipline in different matches

The new ziplines make it much easier to get around the map and especially up and down mountains. Finding five ziplines shouldn't be too hard because they are all over the map. What's important here is you can only ride one zipline per match for five matches to complete the challenge.

How to do stage 1: Land at Lonely Lodge

In recent weeks we've seen challenges that require you to go from one named location to another, but this is just the standard land at named locations. There are five stages to this challenge so you'll need to read the directions as you complete each one. If you concentrate on landing at each of the locations for five games while you do other challenges, you'll get through this one pretty fast.

How to get legendary weapon eliminations

You probably won't have to worry too much about this one because you'll probably get the eliminations naturally. The way I think of it is, whenever you have a legendary weapon, you're likely to use it when you get into firefights, so getting two eliminations will be something that happens naturally over the course of the week.

How to search chests at Polar Peak or Tomato Temple

It's great that Epic is giving us an option here and it should make each of the areas less crowded. To be safe though, you might wait a couple of days before hitting this one because most of the main crowd will have already completed it making it much more safe for you.

How to ring a doorbell in different named locations in a single match

I was wondering if we'd ever have another doorbell quest because they were added for Halloween challenges and it made sense you'd be ringing doorbells. But who cares if there's no holiday tie-in? Ringing doorbells is fun and easy, but you'll only want to ring the doorbells in named locations for this challenge.

Jason Parker/CNET

How to search among three ski lodges

This one will obviously take you into the snow biome, but it's not too hard to figure out once you're there. That's because the three lodges are fairly close together and you can find them and the Battle Star on the map below:

Jason Parker/CNET

How to do stage 1: Deal damage to opponents

There's been no shortage of staged matches lately, and this one is pretty much what it says. 200 damage shouldn't take long at all, so you can move on to the next stage in as little as one match if you get a kill or two.