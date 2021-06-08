Fortnite season 7 brings Superman, Rick and Morty and an alien invasion

Epic

The latest season of popular battle royale game Fortnite launched on Tuesday, unleashing an alien invasion on the island. Chapter 2 Season 7, dubbed Invasion, brings a new science-fiction them and some exciting crossover characters, most notably Superman and Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty.

"Alien forces have invaded the Island while Doctor Slone leads the Imagined Order against them," reads a tweet from the official Fortnite account. "Team up with Guggimon, Rick Sanchez, Kymera and more as the cosmic war rages."

Jump into battle in #FortniteInvasion pic.twitter.com/BuuhnRNY3Q — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 8, 2021

As usual, a new season means a new map, new weapons and new vehicles. In Chapter 7, players will be able to shoot down flying saucers or hijack them to take control and fly around the island.

Players that purchase the Season 7 Battle Pass will get Kymera, a fully customizable alien character, as well as Rick Sanchez from the popular Adult Swim animated series Rick and Morty. Superman will reportedly be the midseason unlockable character, and include his own special challenges later in the season.

Fortnite is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, Switch and Android. It's still unavailable for iOS and Mac devices because of a legal battle between Apple and Epic Games.