Fortnite season 6, week 9 challenges and how to complete them

It's Thanksgiving week here in the States, which means a lot of people will have more time to play Fortnite: Battle Royale. It also means it's a great time to grind through Battle Pass challenges while the population in the game might be higher than usual.

This week's set of challenges will be a test of your grenade throwing abilities especially if you ponied up for the Battle Pass this season. All four of the paid challenges this week have to do with explosive damage whether it's a rocket launcher, grenade launcher, dynamite or grenades.

If you haven't finished last week's challenges, here's our guide.

As always, these leaked challenges are subject to change at the time they officially go live early Thursday, so check back later Thursday morning for any changes by Epic Games. Without further ado, here are this week's leaked challenges:

Free Pass Challenges

Get 30 seconds of airtime in a vehicle (0/30)

Get a score of 10 or more on different carnival clown boards (0/3)

Stage 1: Consume mushrooms (0/5) - Hard

Battle Pass Challenges

Deal damage to players with a clinger, stink bomb or grenade (0/300)

Deal damage to opponent structures with dynamite (0/10,000)

Rocket or grenade launcher eliminations (0/3) - Hard

Stage 1: Deal damage with grenades to opponents (0/100) - Hard

How to get 30 seconds of airtime in a vehicle

There's a couple of ways to approach this challenge. You can do it by making sure to take jumps in all your vehicles over the course of the week or you can take it out in as little time as possible. I suggest playing a group game mode like Food Fight, grabbing your vehicle of choice, then head to any of the corrupted areas. Those purple volcanoes will launch you and your vehicle high in the air and it shouldn't take too long to get 30 seconds of airtime.

How to get a score of 10 or more on different carnival clown boards

This is a fun change from other challenges, but it won't necessarily be easy. When you start a game, balloons will inflate in different holes on the board and you need to pop them quickly then move on to the next in an effort to get 10 in a row. You'll have to do this at three separate locations to complete the challenge. What might make it especially difficult is that other players can just pick you off while you stand there. I would suggest playing Food Fight or another 50 vs. 50 mode so you have some safety while you play.

Here's where all the carnival clown board locations are on the map:

Jason Parker/CNET

How to do stage 1: Consume mushrooms

This challenge is a little easier than last week's similar challenge of eating apples, because you could only eat apples when you are already hurt. For this one, it doesn't really matter which game mode you play as long as you can find mushrooms. I like the area around the house east and just south of Pleasant Park (it's where one of the dance floors often pops up). There are often tons of mushrooms around that area, but your mileage may vary.

How to deal damage to players with a clinger, stink bomb or grenade

I'm not great with grenades, but I think I have a pretty good solution for this challenge. Your best bet here is to play Food Fight or any other group game, then -- as the fighting gets intense at the end -- make sure to switch to whatever grenade weapon you have available and start letting them rain down. Fortunately, 300 is not that high of a number, so it shouldn't take too long to complete the challenge.

How to deal damage to opponent structures with dynamite

The hardest part of this challenge will probably be finding the dynamite to begin with, but once you have it, it should be pretty quick. This challenge looks like it was made for Food Fight mode, because it's the perfect way to tear down the enemies base to get at that mascot. After a few games, it should be easy to get 10,000 points of damage.

How to get rocket or grenade launcher eliminations

Like all of these, you'll need to find the weapons first, but you'll want to play a big group game mode once again to be the most effective. When a bunch of people on the other team are clustered together around a structure, let lose with the heavy artillery. If you're lucky, with only three to complete the challenge, you could possibly do this in one shot.

How to do stage 1: Deal damage with grenades to opponents

The first stage of this quest will also help you with the dealing damage with grenade weapons challenge above so it's working double duty. I still like group modes for these quests because it likely means more opponents in a concentrated area. From there, follow the directions for stage two.