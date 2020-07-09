Fortnite Season 3 challenges and where to find Floating Rings at Pleasant Park

Epic Games

Fortnite is back for its third season and with it, a whole new set of challenges. With the arrival of Splashdown, the popular battle royale game is taking the combat to the water following the Doomsday Device event on June 18 when the storm took over and flooded the island. As in previous seasons, players can purchase a Battle Pass to unlock skins, emotes and other cosmetics for 950 V-Bucks, or approximately $9.50.

Unlocking the new cosmetics for Fortnite: Season 3 requires completing weekly challenges. Like developer Epic Games did last season with Deadpool, there are additional tasks to unlock a special character: Aquaman. The Jason Momoa-inspired character will be unlockable sometime this season after completing all of the special challenges.

Week 4 challenges

Epic Games

Collect Floating Rings at Pleasant Park

This week features another ring collecting challenge. Head to Pleasant Park and look for the rings found across the area.

Here are the rest of the week's challenges:

Search Chests at Salty Springs (0/7)

Eliminations at Holly Hedges (0/3)

Complete a lap at Motorboat Mayhem



Land at Frenzy Farm and finish Top 25

Collect Metal from Rickety Rig (0/200)

Dance on camera for 10s at Sweaty Sands (0/10)

Aquaman challenges

Epic Games

Like with Deadpool in season 2, Aquaman is a character skin available for players who have a Battle Pass and complete all the special challenges. Expect new tasks every week before the DC superhero is unlocked.

Week 1 has players use a whirlpool at the Fortilla location. The Fortilla is easy to find at the southwest part of the island, and the whirlpool is simple to locate. Swim to it and let it shoot you into the air. That's it, you're done for this week.

For week 2, players will have to ride behind a loot shark at Sweaty Sands.

Epic Games

To start, head to Sweaty Sands on the Western part of the map. Once there, look for a fishing pole. Equip it and look for any sharks in the water. Don't get in the water, as they can kill you. Cast your fishing line near one, and it'll bite down on the line. Once it does, it's going to take off, and you'll have to control it like a boat. After you take it for a little ride, you're done.

Week 3's challenge is a real simple one. Players will need to catch two types of fish in a single match. All that's needed for this is to get a fishing pole and go do some fishing.

The week 4 Aquaman challenge will have players racing around in Dirty Docks.

Epic Games

As the case with all Time Trial challenges, you're on the lookout for a blue stopwatch. Head to the spot on the map below of where Dirty Docks used to be and keep an eye out near the big cranes.

Epic Games

Once you see the stopwatch, touch it to start the time trial, which is a swimming race around the area. Finish the trial, and you've completed the challenge for the week.

Fortnite is available for PC, PS4, Android, iOS, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.