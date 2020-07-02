Fortnite Season 3 challenges and where to find Floating Rings at Lazy Lake

Epic Games

Fortnite is back for its third season and with it, a whole new set of challenges. Dubbed Splash Down, the popular battle royale game is taking the combat to the water following the Doomsday Device event on June 18 where the storm took over and flooded the island. As in previous seasons, players can purchase a Battle Pass to unlock skins, emotes and other cosmetics for 950 V-Bucks, or approximately $9.50.

Unlocking the new cosmetics for Fortnite: Season 3 requires completing weekly challenges. Like developer Epic Games did last season with Deadpool, there are additional tasks to unlock a special character: Aquaman. The Jason Momoa-inspired character will be unlockable sometime this season after completing all of the special challenges.

Just in time for July 4, Epic teased the most American comic book icon, Captain America. A tweet from the company on Thursday had only the shield, star and fireworks emojis indicating something is coming.

A data miner found multiple assets related to the Marvel hero in the game's latest update on Tuesday. It's likely the Captain America skin will be made available for purchase in the Fortnite Item Shop Thursday evening.

ICYMI: Early look at the Captain America cosmetics in Fortnite!#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/S5R2a4Krhd — FNLeaksAndInfo // Fortnite Leaks (@FNLeaksAndInfo) July 1, 2020

Week 3 challenges

Epic Games

Collect Floating Rings at Lazy Lake (0/4)

Rings have been seen across the island sky recently. Week 3 marks the first challenge making use of them with players needing to grab four of them at Lazy Lake. There are more than four available with the only real trick to this challenge is grabbing them before other players do.

Here are the rest of the week's challenges:

Search Chests or Ammo Boxes at Misty Meadows (0/7)

Eliminations at the Authority (0/3)

Dance on top of the Crane at Rickety Rig

Deal damage from inside a cornfield at Frenzy Farm (0/100)

Destroy cars within 60 seconds of landing at Retail Row from the Battle Bus (0/2)

Land a Choppa at the bottom of Steamy Stacks

Deal damage to opponents at Catty Corner (0/200)

Captain America challenge

Epic began teasing the debut of Captain America in Fortnite on Thursday. With it, there was also a challenge that also hints of the patriotic hero coming to the game as well as the start of the July 4 celebration.

Set off fireworks around Lazy Lake (0/5)

This particular task is not part of the weekly challenges. Instead, it's part of the Quick Challenges that change daily. For this challenge, you can find fireworks scattered on the ground around Lazy Lake. When you find one, go up and activate it. Once it flies into the air and explodes to create a pattern similar to Captain America's shield.

When You Shoot A Firework Into The Sky Captain America’s Shield Appears.@SizzyLeaks pic.twitter.com/fqGYoSLvgC — FortBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@FortBlast_) July 2, 2020

Aquaman challenges

Epic Games

Like with Deadpool in season 2, Aquaman is a character skin available for players who have a Battle Pass and complete all the special challenges. Expect new tasks every week before the DC superhero is unlocked.

Week 1 has players use a whirlpool at the Fortilla location. The Fortilla is easy to find at the southwest part of the island, and the whirlpool is simple to locate. Swim to it and let it shoot you into the air. That's it, you're done for this week.

For week 2, players will have to ride behind a loot shark at Sweaty Sands.

Epic Games

To start, head to Sweaty Sands on the Western part of the map. Once there, look for a fishing pole. Equip it and look for any sharks in the water. Don't get in the water, as they can kill you. Cast your fishing line near one, and it'll bite down on the line. Once it does, it's going to take off, and you'll have to control it like a boat. After you take it for a little ride, you're done.

Week 3's challenge is a real simple one. Players will need to catch two types of fish in a single match. All that's needed for this is to get a fishing pole and go do some fishing.

Fortnite is available for PC, PS4, Android, iOS, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.