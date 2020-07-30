Fortnite Season 3 challenges and where to find balls of yarn

Epic Games

Fortnite is back for its third season and with it, a whole new set of challenges. With the arrival of Splashdown, the popular battle royale game is taking the combat to the water following the Doomsday Device event on June 18 when the storm took over and flooded the island. As in previous seasons, players can purchase a Battle Pass to unlock skins, emotes and other cosmetics for 950 V-Bucks, or approximately $9.50.

Unlocking the new cosmetics for Fortnite: Season 3 requires completing weekly challenges. Like developer Epic Games did last season with Deadpool, there are additional tasks to unlock a special character: Aquaman. The Jason Momoa-inspired character will be unlockable sometime this season after completing all of the special challenges.

Week 7 challenges

Epic Games

Find balls of yarn at Catty Corner (0/3)

Four balls of yarn are scattered around Catty Corner this week. Only three are needed to complete this challenge, but it's going to be tough as a lot of other players will also be in the spot trying to complete the same challenges.

Epic Games

Here are the rest of the week's challenges:

Search Chests at Retail Row (0/7)

Gain health or shields from SLURP at Slurpy Swamp (0/100)

Collect Floating Rings at Weeping Woods

Collect Stone from Rapid's Rest (300)

Eliminate Players (0/5)

Eliminate Players (0/50)

Search Ammo Boxes at Pleasant Park (0/7)

Eliminations at Sweaty Sands (0/3)

Aquaman challenges

Epic Games

Like with Deadpool in season 2, Aquaman is a character skin available for players who have a Battle Pass and complete all the special challenges. Expect new tasks every week before the DC superhero is unlocked.

Week 1 has players use a whirlpool at the Fortilla location. The Fortilla is easy to find at the southwest part of the island, and the whirlpool is simple to locate. Swim to it and let it shoot you into the air. That's it, you're done for this week.

For week 2, players will have to ride behind a loot shark at Sweaty Sands.

Epic Games

To start, head to Sweaty Sands on the Western part of the map. Once there, look for a fishing pole. Equip it and look for any sharks in the water. Don't get in the water, as they can kill you. Cast your fishing line near one, and it'll bite down on the line. Once it does, it's going to take off, and you'll have to control it like a boat. After you take it for a little ride, you're done.

Week 3's challenge is a real simple one. Players will need to catch two types of fish in a single match. All that's needed for this is to get a fishing pole and go do some fishing.

For week 4, players will need to complete a time trial at Dirty Docks. Head over and look for a blue stopwatch to start the trial. Swim through the course and finish to complete the challenge.

The week 5 Aquaman challenge has players looking for tridents at Coral Cove. You can find them on a group of tiny islands in the northwest part of the map. See below on where to go.

Epic Games

Week 6's challenge is another simple one. Players will need to head to Gorgeous Gorge and dive off the waterfall. Completing this challenge unlocks the Arthur Curry variant of the Aquaman skin.

There was no Aquaman challenge for week 7 signifying the end of the challenges for the aquatic superhero.

Fortnite is available for PC, PS4, Android, iOS, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.