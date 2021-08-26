Fortnite lets players re-live Martin Luther King Jr.'s 'I Have a Dream' speech

Screenshot/CNET

Fortnite players will be able to experience and learn about the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous "I Have a Dream" speech through Fortnite Creative and a partnership with Time Studios.

The experience, called March Through Time, will let players visit a "reimagined" Washington, DC, of 1963. It will include collaborative quests and mini games, pop-up galleries, educational resources, "museum-inspired points of interest and historical imagery" intended to give context to the speech, Fortnite said Thursday.

"We were honored to help Time Studios bring such an impactful moment in the ongoing struggle for civil rights to life inside Fortnite Creative," Nate Nanzer, vice president of global partnerships at Fortnite-creator Epic Games, said in a statement.

March Through Time was also created in partnership with the late civil right leader's estate.