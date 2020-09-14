Fortnite back up and running after servers taken down

Angela Lang/CNET

Fortnite is running as usual again after servers were taken down Monday so engineers could resolve problems related to logins and forced logouts.

"Players who see a message saying 'You do not have permission to play Fortnite' or 'Your account no longer has play access to Fortnite' because of this issue are not banned from Fortnite," the game's service updates account tweeted early Monday afternoon, adding that it would share an update when the issues were resolved.

We're investigating issues related to kicks and logins. We'll provide an update when these are resolved. pic.twitter.com/Wtg1gmoc3O — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) September 14, 2020

Just after 3 p.m. PT, the Fortnite Status account tweeted: "We've returned from server downtime, and logins are now working properly. We are continuing to monitor."

Epic Games, publisher of the popular battle royale game, has been caught up in a battle of its own with Apple and Google over fees the tech giants charge developers in their app stores. Fortnite was kicked off the App Store and Google Play Store after attempting to bypass that 30% fee the companies charge developers. Epic countered by filing lawsuits against both companies.