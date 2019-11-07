Fortnite Chapter 2 season 1 challenges and where to find hidden 'N,' EGO Outposts

Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2 may be a refresh of the game, but the challenges are the same as last season. A set of tasks is available to players each week, giving them experience points when completed. Points acquired increase a player's tier level, which unlocks more content, especially if they have a season Battle Pass.

Challenges are added every Thursday during the season. This week's tasks focus on the newly added EGO outposts.

Lowdown challenges

Epic Games

Search 7 chests at EGO outposts / Visit 5 different EGO outposts

EGO outposts are small military compounds found across the island in Fortnite Chapter 2. There are two challenges this week requiring players to open chests and visit the ouposts. To help complete these tasks, check the map below for the locations.

Epic Games

Deal 500 damage to opponents while riding in a Motorboat

Motorboats were another new addition to the Fortnite Chapter 2. The boats let players speed up and down the waterways, and are decked out with rockets. Keep in mind for this challenge, motorboats can be taken onto the shore if you need to chase someone down, chase someone down.

Heal teammates for 200 health with a Bandage Bazooka

The Bandage Bazooka is a new healing item. It lets players heal teammates from a distance, but they're not easy to find. For this challenge, get into a squad match and hopefully one will drop and then go off on healing your teammates.

Here are the rest of the week's challenges:

3 Assault Rifle Eliminations

Revive a teammate in 3 different matches

Search Ammo Boxes in 7 different Named Locations

3 Eliminations at Craggy Cliffs or Salty Springs

Reboot a teammate

Assist teammates with 7 Eliminations

Epic Games

Search the hidden "N" found in the Lowdown Loading Screen



The Lowdown loading screen unlocks once all of the weeks' challenges are completed. In the background of the image is the "N" on the second floor. This building, luckily enough, is the EGO Hangar outpost located southwest of Holly Hedges. Check the EGO outposts map on its exact location.

Fortnite is available on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, and Android and iOS devices.