Fortnite Chapter 2 season 1 challenges and where to find food trucks, bus stops

Fortnite Chapter 2 may be a refresh of the game, but the challenges are the same as last season. A set of tasks is available to players each week, giving them experience points (XP) when completed. Points acquired increase a player's tier level, which unlocks more content, especially if they have a season Battle Pass.

The season is over, but developer Epic Games released another set of challenges Thursday to tide players over until the start of season 2.

Remedy vs. Toxin challenges

Visit 3 different food trucks

For this week's challenge, there are three food trucks to find on the island. The truck can be found in certain clearings, and they're a good distance away from each other. For players who want to complete this challenge in a single match, start off with the food truck north of Pleasant Park and head south to grab the other two. Check the map for the three locations and plan accordingly.

Visit 3 different bus stops in a single match

Unlike the previous food trucks challenge, the bus stops are somewhat close to each other. Start at whichever stop is closest to where the Battle Bus is traveling and then rotate to the other to complete the challenges. See the map below on where the bus stops are.

Epic did tweet Thursday that there were some issues with bus stops not counting toward the completion of the challenge. Players may have to try this task a little later if that's the case for them.

Beep beep!



We’re aware some bus stops aren’t tracking correctly for the “Visit different bus stops” Overtime Challenge and will provide an update when we have more info. pic.twitter.com/7gV3pfumDW — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) January 9, 2020

And here are the rest of the week's challenges:

Reach Battle Pass Tier 40

Complete 9 'Remedy Vs Toxin' Mission Objectives

Earn 3 Silver Survivor Medals

3 SMG Eliminations

Search 7 chests at Landmarks

Reach 100 of both Health and Shield in 3 different matches

Deal damage with a Common, Uncommon, and Rare weapon in a single match

Deal 2,500 damage to enemy structures

Achieve Weapon Specialist Accolades by dealing damage with weapons

Be first to catch a fish, first to land from the Battlebus, or first to get an Elimination

Fortnite is available on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, and Android and iOS devices.