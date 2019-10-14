Epic

After a delay of a week, Fortnite season 10 finished up Sunday with The End event that would have introduced season 11. But "The End" turned out to be more literal than anyone could have imagined -- the game was no longer playable after the event started.

An explosive season-ending moment caused the destruction of the island and apparently the game itself, and it's not playable at the time of writing.

It looks like Fortnite has ended. For now.

A leak from data miner SkinTrackerCom made the first big reveal of what's next for the series, including its new name: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1.

The leaked trailer is for the Fortnite Battle Pass for the next season. Starting off is a shot of one of the additions shown in the App Store leak from Friday, boats. Players will be able to travel around the island, which appears to have changed, on water and can shoot other players in their boats.

@SkinTrackerCom

There appears to be another way to level via medals. Players could improve climb tiers by gathering materials along with the normal combat experience points received throughout the match.

@SkinTrackerCom

For those wanting to relax in the game, fishing seems to be available. This could be an emote or a "toy," which are special in-game actions.

@SkinTrackerCom

Another shot in the leaked trailer shows a player diving into a river. This could mean that players can now swim, instead of walking slowly through the water.

@SkinTrackerCom

Also seen in the trailer is one player jumping out of a trash bin. It doesn't appear that this is an item to wear like the bush disguise.

@SkinTrackerCom

Then at the end of the trailer, a new action is available to help teammates. A character is shown carrying their downed teammate around. This could be a way to grab a teammate who is about to die and carry them to a safer spot before reviving them.

@SkinTrackerCom

A handful of tweets that featured the leaked video have been removed and now show a message of their deletion that could be due to copyright issues.

It appears Epic walked back on their removal of posts and is allowing data miners to post the trailer.

Ok! We got the clearance! pic.twitter.com/2IU7Y76Hz2 — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) October 14, 2019

Fortnite has seasons?

Yes. More games, especially free-to-play games, incorporate seasons as a way to keep content fresh for players. In Fortnite, each season is split into 10 weeks and culminates in a finale. Season 4 in July 2018 was the first to have an event when it ended with a rocket launch.

What happened?

As in season 4, the event started off with a rocket launching into the sky and exploding to create rifts. As before, the rocket went out of one rift into another. This time, however, there were several more rockets. The spacecraft then flew around into multiple rifts again and again until they all entered one final rift.

After a moment of calm, the rockets appeared above the meteor over Dusty Depot, which is near the center of the island. One by one they entered another rift below the meteor. Dozens more rockets than previously seen appeared only to slam into this final rift, which caused the rift to grow. The meteor that was frozen over Dusty Depot throughout season 10 began to move, and then it, too, disappeared into the now large rift.

For a moment, the meteor and rockets were gone.

Then the music of the event began to swell, and far above the island was one giant rift. Players were then sent into the air, floating uncontrollably. Finally, out of the rift, six rockets and the meteor reappeared. The rockets changed directions to fly off in different directions while the meteor crashed into the singularity located northwest of Dusty Depot at Loot Lake. The dome surrounding the area attempted to shield the island, but it failed when the meteor finally smashed into the island as it did at the end of season 4 -- but with much more of an impact.

An explosion then began sucking in everything. The island, the Battle Bus and even the players were gone in a blink.

All that was left was a black hole.

The official Fortnite Twitter account and website only show the black hole. The game's Instagram account shows the same.

Since then, developer Epic deleted all of the more than 12,000 tweets on the Fortnite Twitter account, aside from the link to the stream of the black hole.

The Fortnite YouTube channel has a livestream of the event that shows the explosions and is currently streaming just the singularity. A total of 1.6 million people tuned in to watch the event unfold on Twitch, making it the most-watched live event on the platform, beating out the Fortnite World Cup in July, according to Twitch tracking site GitHyp.

During the stream, keen-eyed viewers saw a set of numbers appear around the black hole: 146, 11, 15 and 62.

Some have since tried to decipher these mystical digits and come up with their own season 11 theories. One person entered the numbers in Google maps and it appears to be a location of some sort of "crab rave."

This is no joke - @FortniteGame are FULLY trolling us all.



If you type the numbers "11 146 15 62 google maps" in Google and click the first link, you get a street view of a crab rave.



LMAO🦀🦀🦀 pic.twitter.com/a1ADbXdxoH — Jon (@MrDalekJD) October 13, 2019

Even Twitch got into the fun with a tweet offering some theories.

11 146 15 62 means Aquaman in Fortnite confirmed?https://t.co/xoTh1bov6T pic.twitter.com/D0CxJvxTHI — Twitch (@Twitch) October 13, 2019

Maybe it was actually Elon Musk's fault!

Some Fortnite data miners speculated something might happen at 5:07 p.m. ET/ 2:07 p.m. PT. Since then, more numbers appeared near the black hole. So far, the numbers are: 11, 146, 15, 62, 87, 14, 106, 2 and 150.

11 146 15 62 87 14 106 2 150 pic.twitter.com/WnseJ0isSQ — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) October 13, 2019

One Twitter user has a theory on what the numbers mean. In the Fortnite season 10 Overtime challenges, players had to gather a set of recordings from The Visitor, the antagonist of Fortnite. Using the numbers as a guide, the corresponding words in the monologue from the character make the phrase "I was not alone. Others were outside the Loop." The story for Fortnite season 10 is that the island is in a time loop and the Visitor is one of several entities trying to stop it.

he visitors audio... 11th word. 146th word. 15th word. 62nd word. 87th word. 14th word. 106th word. 2nd word. 150th word. “I was not alone. Others were outside the Loop.” — aaobi (@Thooming) October 13, 2019

Another set of numbers appeared near the singularity: 11, 146, 15, 62, 87, 14, 106, 2, 150, 69, 146, 15, 36, 2, 172, 8, 160 and 65. A data miner reviewed The Visitor's recordings and now the hidden meaning of the numbers is "I was not alone. Others were outside the Loop. This was not calculated. The moment is now inevitable."

This is the complete text the numbers mean:



“I was not alone. Others were outside the Loop. This was not calculated. The moment is now inevitable." — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) October 13, 2019

Monday afternoon saw a new set of numbers: 176, 11, 146, 15 and 62. Data miners were able to decipher these new numbers and come up with "Moment I was not alone."

176 11 146 15 62 > Moment I was not alone — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 14, 2019

Epic also pulled the plug over at Twitch. A visit to the Fortnite page comes up blank. The entire category of Fortnite no longer exists.

Twitch

Players who try to play the game are greeted with a "technical difficulties" screen and then nothing. However, one player did discover that Epic added a little secret. During the screen showing the singularity, players can enter a Konami code (up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, B, A, start). A minigame similar to the classic Galaga will begin, where players can shoot Durrr Burger heads for a high score.

Epic

It appears some concerned gamers reached out to Sony about their game. The Ask PlayStation Twitter account tweeted Sunday about the "Fortnite Blackout" and that players' inventory and V-Bucks, Fortnite's in-game currency, are still available.

Epic is aware of the Fortnite Blackout. Please be assured that your inventory items and V-Bucks are secure. Please reach out to Epic for more details. — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) October 13, 2019

It also appears that Fortnite: Save the World -- the non-battle-royale mode in which players survive against waves of enemies -- is no longer available for purchase on various platforms. There's speculation that Epic will make this mode available for free instead of $39.99.

You can no longer purchase #Fortnite Save the World.



It seems like StW is coming to the Nintendo Switch as well, although it hasn't been confirmed by Fortnite themselves. — Guille-GAG // Fortnite Leaks (@Guille_GAG) October 13, 2019

How long the game will stay down is unclear, but this is an unprecedented move for a game this popular.

What about season 11?

The next season of Fortnite will still happen. Epic released multiple updates about next season, including adding bots for players to use for training. Since this is a holiday weekend for some in the US, marking Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day, Epic may have something for those staying home Monday.

The most likely scenario is that Fortnite season 11 will start Oct. 17. Thursdays are the standard starting days for the seasons.

However, looking at the code on the Fortnite website, one Twitter user was able to figure out that the event may last until 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT Tuesday.

BREAKING:



I have independtly confirmed the authenticity of a discovery that points to "The-End" lasting until Tuesday, 6AM EST



This is not stuck in stone, this info is from https://t.co/0TDeMk7Bda code. pic.twitter.com/ElnNFKppWn — Lucas7yoshi - FNBR Leaks/News (@Lucas7yoshi) October 13, 2019

On Monday, the Chinese Fortnite site listed that Fortnite Chapter 2, the next iteration of the game, would start on Oct. 15. This would mean the game might return as soon as 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT.

*Chapter 2 Info*



It appears that we could be seeing Chapter 2 later TODAY.



The chinese Fortnite account had the event around an hour ago and is teasing October 15th. Currently it's 9 PM on October 14th there, so we may be seeing something later today. pic.twitter.com/iQZ08KsrFU — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) October 14, 2019

One of the Fortnite data miners tweeted there was an update sent to iOS devices that was larger than 5GB. This is a significant update, hinting that the Fortnite Blackout may actually come to a close.

A new update for Fortnite is live on mobile! pic.twitter.com/QaZSVAVxOm — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) October 13, 2019

On Friday, the Italian App Store leaked the supposed next iteration of the game, Fortnite Chapter 2. It appears there will be a new map, default skins and boats.

SEASON 11 LEAK:



Apparently Apple uploaded the first Season 11 image too early to the App Store! This image says something about "Chapter 2" of Fortnite and we're clearly seeing a new map! pic.twitter.com/cStR1F6O8Z — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) October 11, 2019

