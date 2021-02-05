For Super Bowl Sunday, people are searching for these foods

James Martin/CNET

The big game is important for football fans, but it's also a big deal for foodies. Classic staples to munch on during the game include pizza and wings, but according to Google, fans across the US are also seemingly branching out in their searches for main dishes, side dishes, appetizers, dip and dessert.

In Nebraska, for instance, people are searching for labneh. In Kentucky, there's a high number of searches for jambalaya. People in Maine are apparently fans of munching on nachos, while those in Montana are leaning toward cooking up keto egg bites. Don't be surprised if you see an influx of pictures online of seven-layer dip from places like Arizona and Utah. Meanwhile, the folks in Wyoming are looking to keep things healthy with a "chia seed coconut milk dessert."

Google

Google also shared other search trends related to the big game, including a graph showing interest throughout the year in "Superb Owl" (a typo we've surely all made at some point). In addition, the Kansas City Chiefs appear to be more popular when it comes to search interest in the past week than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with all but seven states giving more attention to the Chiefs. When it comes to search interest in quarterbacks in the past week, Tom Brady of the Buccaneers trumps Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs, 66% to 34%.

Music fans are also in on the fun. With The Weeknd slated to perform during halftime, the most searched song lyrics of his in the past week were for Blinding Lights, Save Your Tears, Wicked Games, Heartless and The Hills.

It looks like folks are getting ready to bust out the karaoke machine and labneh for a good time, no matter the outcome. That, friends, is #winning.

See also: The best keto recipes for your big game watch party