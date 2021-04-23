The best flower delivery deals for Mother's Day

Deal Savings Price









Mom never forgets your birthday; or your dog's birthday; or really anything for that matter, so don't you go forgetting to send flowers on Mother's Day -- it's Sunday, May 9 this year, in case you were wondering. I'll admit, flowers get pricey around certain holidays but that doesn't mean you have to spend all your green to send a little green -- and red, and purple and yellow -- safely to mom or another motherly figure who deserves them. Yes, deals on flowers do exist, and we've been on the hunt for the best the web has to offer.

You might have already seen CNET's roundup of the best flower delivery services, where we personally tested some of the leading online florists to help you find the perfect one for Mom. Before you choose one, though, check out these Mother's Day flower delivery deals and sales -- including some exclusive discount codes we scored to save you moolah on a bouquet.

Aside from Amazon, we've personally tested all the services on this list and dropped in notes as to what we liked and didn't like about each one.

Bloomsy Box The deal: Use discount code FLOWERPOWER12 at checkout for 12% off your order. What we like about BloomsyBox: We liked this florist for its high-quality flowers that lasted a solid week. BloomsyBox has subscription options as well as a full inventory of bouquets, including tropical flowers, that you can order and send as one-time gifts. Most arrangements are around $50 and many have a modern appeal -- like this Pastel Bouquet. Note that it appears BloomsyBox does not have weekend delivery, so if you're sending a one-time bouquet or subscription gift, know that it will be delivered on the Friday before Mother's Day.

Read more: Where to buy live plants online for Mother's Day in 2021

Urbanstems The Deal: UrbanStems is including a free box of Neuhaus truffles with any purchase when you use exclusive promo code CNETMOM at checkout. These ain't no drug store chocolates either, we're talking real-deal Belgian truffles -- two dark chocolate and two pink Champagne. It's a $14 value and decadent add-on to your Mother's Day bouquet. What we like about UrbanStems: The sleek modern bouquets are what sets this flower delivery service apart from the rest. The classic bouquets are fine but nothing special or out of the ordinary -- although mine did last longer than some other bouquets. UrbanStems delivers anywhere in the country, and products run the gamut from classic lush bouquets such as The Bold with roses, ranunculus and stock to the more modern style we touched on earlier. The service also offers delivery on a selection of plants. The Cathy, for instance, is a low-maintenance xerographic air plant that might make a better pick for someone without a green thumb.

1-800-Flowers The deal: 1-800-Flowers is one of the few services with a sale section, and it has some decent deals on bouquets if you're trying not to spend a fortune. We found bouquets from this popular flower delivery service starting at just $30 including roses and lilies and assorted tulip arrangements -- or this Sweet Garden bunch with roses, carnations and lavender button poms for $35. What we like about 1-800-Flowers: Flower arrangements from 1-800-Flowers may not have the same wow factor as other services on our list, but for moms with classic taste you can't go wrong ordering from this tried-and-true online florist. We appreciate the bargain bouquets, including some bunches as low as $30 or $40. 1-800-Flowers also offers same-day delivery and other gifting options such as plants, keepsakes and a number of eats and trinkets you can add to your purchase.

Read more: Best Mother's Day foodie gifts in 2021

Bouqs The deal: Save 20% on your entire order with special code CNET20. What we liked about Bouqs: The service lands on our list not just for having a large selection, which it does, but also because so many of them looked really cool and creatively designed, including several tropical bouquets. It was by far the hardest service to choose just one arrangement from -- which I suppose could be a bad thing, too. I ordered the Wild About U bouquet and it arrived on time, fresh and fragrant. Beyond the classic picks, Bouqs also sells succulents, cacti, plants and potted flowers like this orchid ($59). The aforementioned and cleverly assembled Wild About U has both freshly cut flowers and succulents that can be potted or planted. You can also nab a pairing of flowers and chocolate so Mom has something to nosh on while she enjoys her fragrant bouquet.

Amazon The deal: Amazon sells everything, so why wouldn't they sell flowers too? You can find bouquets with express shipping for as little as $29 from the mega online retailer. While we haven't had the chance to test Amazon's flowers yet, they source from different vendors (such as Farm Direct) so it's likely not quality controlled by Amazon anyhow. There are, of course, buyer reviews a-plenty to help you find something great for Mom. I'm loving this Flowering Fields with a vase included for just $35.

Originally published in February 2021. Updated with the latest deals and discounts.

