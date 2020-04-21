Want to know what some of the best filmmakers today think are perfect films? Thanks to #FivePerfectMovies trending on Twitter, we've got the answer.
The idea is to tweet a list of movies you deem so good, not a frame should be changed. Filmmakers who got in on the party include James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy), Rian Johnson (Knives Out), Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange) and Edgar Wright (Hot Fuzz). Like me, you've probably rewatched their own great films at some point in recent times.
Here are their lists and more -- it's fascinating to see what titles have cropped up in there.
Discuss: #FivePerfectMovies according to great filmmakers
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.