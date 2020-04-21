FivePerfectMovies according to great filmmakers

Warner Bros. Pictures

Want to know what some of the best filmmakers today think are perfect films? Thanks to #FivePerfectMovies trending on Twitter, we've got the answer.

The idea is to tweet a list of movies you deem so good, not a frame should be changed. Filmmakers who got in on the party include James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy), Rian Johnson (Knives Out), Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange) and Edgar Wright (Hot Fuzz). Like me, you've probably rewatched their own great films at some point in recent times.

Here are their lists and more -- it's fascinating to see what titles have cropped up in there.

Rian Johnson

The Conversation

Treasure of the Sierra Madre

2001

Duck Soup

The Master — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) April 20, 2020

Edgar Wright

J.A. Bayona

Scott Derrickson

5 perfect movies



Rashomon

Taxi Driver

Blade Runner

Poltergeist

Se7en



I nominate@Massawyrm @MaggieLevin @zeldawilliams @mangiotto @ManMadeMoon https://t.co/8ofhS7ox4o — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) April 19, 2020

Leigh Whannell



Okay, I never do these things but I've been in the house for a month so here goes. In no particular order:

The Thing

Seven

E.T.

Mad Max 2 (The Road Warrior)

Trainspotting#FivePerfectMovies — Leigh Whannell (@LWhannell) April 21, 2020

James Gunn

#FivePerfectMovies

Groundhog Day

Blowout

Babe

After Hours

Green Room — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 21, 2020

Sam Esmail