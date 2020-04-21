CNET también está disponible en español.

#FivePerfectMovies according to great filmmakers

Don't just watch any old movie tonight. Watch the perfect movie.

Mad Max: Fury Road, unsurprisingly, made the grade.

 Warner Bros. Pictures

Want to know what some of the best filmmakers today think are perfect films? Thanks to #FivePerfectMovies trending on Twitter, we've got the answer.

The idea is to tweet a list of movies you deem so good, not a frame should be changed. Filmmakers who got in on the party include James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy), Rian Johnson (Knives Out), Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange) and Edgar Wright (Hot Fuzz). Like me, you've probably rewatched their own great films at some point in recent times.

Here are their lists and more -- it's fascinating to see what titles have cropped up in there.

Rian Johnson

Edgar Wright

J.A. Bayona

Scott Derrickson

Leigh Whannell

James Gunn

Sam Esmail