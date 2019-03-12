First full Aladdin movie trailer takes a magic-carpet ride onto screens

Just a month after footage from the upcoming live-action Aladdin movie came out at the Grammy Awards, a full trailer took a magic-carpet ride onto fans' screens. The trailer was released Tuesday during Good Morning America.

Will Smith plays the blue-skinned Genie, the role made famous in the 1992 animated version by Robin Williams. Canadian actor Mena Massoud plays Aladdin, with Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine. Smith's blue-skinned appearance in the Grammy footage already has sparked plenty of social buzz.

In the new Aladdin, why didn't they just body paint Will Smith blue? Probably would have looked better and cost maybe 50 bucks in body paint. — Dustin Mark Arroyo (@Dustinmarka) March 6, 2019

Aladdin opens on May 23 in Australia and May 24 in the US and UK.