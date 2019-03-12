Just a month after footage from the upcoming live-action Aladdin movie came out at the Grammy Awards, a full trailer took a magic-carpet ride onto fans' screens. The trailer was released Tuesday during Good Morning America.
Will Smith plays the blue-skinned Genie, the role made famous in the 1992 animated version by Robin Williams. Canadian actor Mena Massoud plays Aladdin, with Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine. Smith's blue-skinned appearance in the Grammy footage already has sparked plenty of social buzz.
Aladdin opens on May 23 in Australia and May 24 in the US and UK.
Discuss: First full Aladdin movie trailer takes a magic-carpet ride onto screens
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.