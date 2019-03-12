CNET también está disponible en español.

First full Aladdin movie trailer takes a magic-carpet ride onto screens

Will Smith plays the blue-skinned Genie, with Mena Massoud as Aladdin and Naomi Scott as Jasmine.

Just a month after footage from the upcoming live-action Aladdin movie came out at the Grammy Awards, a full trailer took a magic-carpet ride onto fans' screens. The trailer was released Tuesday during Good Morning America.

 Will Smith  plays the blue-skinned Genie, the role made famous in the 1992 animated version by Robin Williams. Canadian actor Mena Massoud plays Aladdin, with Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine. Smith's blue-skinned appearance in the Grammy footage already has sparked plenty of social buzz.

Aladdin opens on May 23 in Australia and May 24 in the US and UK.

