First dogs Champ and Major bound in to the Biden White House

Raise the woof at the White House: the first dogs have arrived. "Champ and Major have joined us at the White House," First Lady Jill Biden tweeted on Monday, sharing photos of the Biden family's two German Shepherds.

Champ and Major have joined us in the White House! 💕🐾 pic.twitter.com/R035YnavVo — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) January 25, 2021

The younger of the two dogs, Major, has been drawing more attention since he was adopted from the Delaware Humane Association shelter in 2018, and is being called the first shelter dog in the White House. The Delaware Humane Society and Pumpkin Pet Care celebrated him with a virtual "indoguration" on Jan. 17.

"Champ is enjoying his new dog bed by the fireplace and Major loved running around on the South Lawn," said Michael LaRosa, Jill Biden's press secretary, according to NBC Washington.

But the dogs better brace for a new sibling. Jill Biden says she wants to get a cat. In a Sunday Twitter video, White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about "first feline updates."

"I'm also wondering about the cat, because the cat is going to dominate the internet whenever the cat is announced and wherever that cat is found," Psaki said.